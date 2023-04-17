Québec-Based Miralis Announces Two Exciting Future Projects

Québec- based custom-made kitchen designer, Miralis, announced their participation and contribution to two signification projects in the city of Rimouski. Firstly, the business will be an official sponsor of the Québec Games taking place in Rimouski of summer 2023. The second, Miralis will contribute to the revitalization of Bas-Saint-Laurent with the installation of a large-scale mural in the city of Rimouski.

Official Sponsor for Québec Games

Miralis will be an official sponsor of the province’s 57th games in Rimouski this summer from July 21 to 29. The national sporting event will gather 3,500 athletes together from aged 12 to 17 who will represent their individual regions in 19 different sports categories. A cheque for $50,000 will be presented to support the event and the athletics track. Miralis’ initiative is intended to promote the importance of sports and support future athletes. The sponsorship is quite meaningful to Miralis, as their owner and CEO, Daniel Drapeau, was a former medalist at the Québec Games in athletics.

Support Installation of Mural in Rimouski

The Bas-Saint-Laurent is being revitalized to enhance the community. Over five million dollars has been donated by the Government of Canada since last year to revitalize communities in the region. That includes funds allocated toward 24 projects supported by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED). One of those projects includes the installation of a large-scale mural in Rimouski which is a result of the collaboration between the City of Rimouski, Financière Banque Nationale – Groupe Conseil Khalil and Miralis, will be the largest mural in Eastern Quebec.

“We strongly believe that art is a powerful way to inspire young people and bring communities together. We are eager to discover how the artist will integrate the themes of sport and play into this work to cultivate the dream and inspire people. We are particularly happy to participate in this project which combines art and sport, and which will leave a lasting mark on the landscape of Rimouski,” said Drapeau. The mural will be colourful, dynamic, and playful to add excitement to the city while inspiring the Rimouski community. The installation will feature themes related to sports, movement, and energy in relation to the Québec Games.

Miralis, Lower St-Laurent’s Leading Kitchen Brand

The custom-made kitchen company has taken the industry by storm and brought positive attention to the Lower St-Laurent region of Québec. As the only Québec-based company to curate custom-made kitchens, Miralis has made a name for itself not only in the province but across the country as well. The business offers custom wood cabinets, the Curio which is built into an existing piece of furniture to conceal hinges for a clean look, and kitchen accessories. Miralis uses wood species that bestow warmth and high quality, from veneer to solid wood. Serving the Lower St-Laurent region for over 45 years, Miralis designs custom kitchens they refer to as “timeless”.