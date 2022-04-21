Quadro Drawer Runner

When it comes to runners for furniture drawers and domestic appliances, product diversity from Hettich is unbeatable. For any loading capacity, the versatile Quadro runner provides the best solution for convenient, reliable drawer opening and closing for all furniture and domestic appliances classes.

Precision as a matter of principle: thanks to its ball bearing principle, a Quadro runner guarantees lasting top performance and the last word in convenience for drawers. It is elegantly concealed underneath the drawer bottom panel.

The design has steel ball bearings for lasting user convenience and high precision runners for harmonious, smooth running action—the comprehensive lineup for a wide range of drawer sizes and expectations on design and comfort.