WalzCraft’s made-to-order Pyramid Panel Cabinet Doors and Drawer Fronts provide a creative way to infuse character into high-end kitchens and custom furniture. This product option is not shown in the current WalzCraft Catalog but is available as a Custom Engineered Product. WalzCraft reviews all requests for Pyramid Panel Cabinet Door and Drawer Fronts due to their complexity. Keep in mind that each product will have a unique look depending on the finished sizes.

WalzCraft has created four samples to show how the product size changes the shape of the centre panels. These custom accent doors are always available in a wide array of profiles, wood species, and finish options. However, Pyramid or Envelope Style Panel Doors and Drawer Fronts are only available in Solid Wood at this time.

The S966 Lennox and S967 Reese samples feature a Style 10 Raised Pyramid Panel Door and “Look B” Raised Panel Drawer Front. The shaped panel in the door extends to the door’s face while the back of the panel remains flat. The raised panel drawer fronts are 3/4″ at the edge and 1 1/8″ thick overall.

The S968 Ainsley is an example of the Style 8000 Cabinet Door with square center panels, while the S969 Ella showcases the Style 8030 Cabinet Door with three equal openings and rectangular pyramid center panels.