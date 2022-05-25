Pulling Best Practices From Other Industries

A visit to the assembly line at Honda of Canada’s Alliston plant convinced Daniel Toto, general manager of QTK Fine Cabinetry, that kitchen cabinets can be both unique and manufactured at high volumes. Toto sat down with Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing to discuss how their manufacturing process has evolved over the years. Working with manufacturers, industry associations, educational institutions, government, and other like-minded organizations, Trillium raises public and investor awareness of Ontario’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem to support growth and improve competitiveness.

For Toto, who grew up learning about QTK’s business on the shop floor, Honda’s low-inventory business model and just-in-time production system were vital. He saw that mass customization was possible with precise production scheduling and automated equipment – even in a business whose customers want their kitchens to stand out and reflect their personalities. The auto giant gave Toto a vision to steer QTK in a similar direction.

Given the high level of product customization and customer engagement QTK provides, one might expect it to be a low-volume producer. But the company punches above its weight thanks to its Industry 4.0 investments. With 50 employees aided by advanced production equipment and software, QTK can individually customize more than 500 kitchens for a single new residential development. It can do so while working on one-off home renovation projects and achieve all within competitive lead times.

Toto says QTK recognized in the 1990s that adopting advanced manufacturing technologies was necessary to thrive. When Toto’s parents founded the business in 1974, all manufacturing was manual. As new technologies emerged, the labour market tightened, and competition against low-cost manufacturers became more challenging. Mass customization, enabled by higher levels of automation and the latest software tools, emerged as a viable path for growth.

The first investment towards implementing their plan took place that year. QTK purchased a license to use Microvellum, an AutoCAD-based software well-known for streamlining processes. Toto developed the first software libraries himself and built custom add-ons to represent every element and process used in manufacturing. He also developed the CNC machine post processors, which allowed the new software to seamlessly communicate with QTK’s equipment.

The advantages of using Microvellum were shorter lead times, superior scheduling that allowed more projects to run in parallel and higher levels of product customization. Most parts could be automatically labeled with barcodes, sorted, and traced by sensors as they moved from one work cell to another. Fewer misplaced parts translated into fewer delays. Enhanced design capabilities meant more satisfied customers. Better scheduling led to higher production capacity.

But there was a significant challenge. Parts that would eventually get painted could not be labeled with barcodes on the surface. These were the parts with the longest lead times and often got misplaced, so it was crucial to be able to tag and track them within the plant.

So Toto turned to a seldomly used technology in woodworking: using radio frequency identification (RFID) tags to label and track parts. It was important for these tags to be invisible to the end-user, so they needed a machine that could automatically and seamlessly insert the tags into cabinet parts. In other words, a device that was not readily available. Although it was a relatively expensive solution, Toto believed the potential returns from increased on-time deliveries would outweigh the costs. After hundreds of hours of searching, Toto finally decided to custom-build the machine in-house and develop the necessary software internally. After six months of experimenting and testing, the solution was rolled out for all painted parts in 2018. Since then, the company has been using hidden RFID in painted parts to track information on each painted piece throughout the process.

At the same time, as it upgraded the software, QTK also invested in more automated equipment and robots. Toto underlines that automated equipment did not lead to job cuts. But it required a shift in the company’s work culture.

“It is my responsibility to create fulfilling jobs for my employees,” says Toto. “Repetitive work is boring, and those tasks can be handled by a robot.”

Toto says these changes translated into increased productivity and job satisfaction among employees. They also helped the company retain its most experienced personnel, some of whom have been with QTK for more than 30 years. Toto summarizes the type of culture he wanted to cultivate: “Every single day we should be learning, professionally and personally.”

Trillium uses its network to connect partners and make them aware of initiatives that support manufacturing. They convene and participate in meetings to discuss Ontario manufacturers’ opportunities and challenges and collaborate with partners on initiatives of common interest. Is your organization interested in collaborating with the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing? If so, contact us to learn more about becoming a partner.