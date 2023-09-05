Province’s Community Housing Fund Calls for Proposals to Tackle Housing Shortage

Vancouver, August 28, 2023 – The Province of British Columbia has taken a significant step towards alleviating the housing crisis by launching the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF), inviting a wide range of organizations to submit proposals for the creation of approximately 3,500 affordable rental homes. This initiative aims to address the pressing need for housing access among moderate and low-income individuals and families.

The Province, in collaboration with BC Housing, is driving this initiative to ramp up the housing stock, committing to building over 20,000 CHF-funded homes by 2032. Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, emphasized the urgency of this effort, stating, “We are in a housing crisis, and this new round of CHF funding will ensure more people have access to an affordable place to live by creating approximately 3,500 homes.”

The CHF program welcomes a diverse range of applicants, including non-profit organizations, housing co-operatives, municipalities, First Nations, and Indigenous-led societies. Notably, private partners are also permitted to apply on behalf of non-profit societies, Indigenous groups, co-operatives, and municipal housing providers, reflecting a collaborative approach to tackle the housing shortage.

Thom Armstrong, CEO of the Co-operative Housing Federation of British Columbia, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating, “Help is on the way for 3,500 more households that are struggling to make ends meet in this overheated housing market. This government continues to lead the way in Canada by making new affordable housing supply a priority.”

The project proposals for the CHF will be evaluated, and approximately 3,500 housing units are expected to be announced in early 2024. Projects will be prioritized based on various criteria, including their impact on addressing the community’s affordable rental housing needs and prioritized populations.

The City of Vancouver, a significant player in the effort to provide affordable housing, is committed to collaborating with the provincial government to meet the housing needs of its residents. Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver, noted, “We appreciate our partners in the provincial government who understand that we need more housing for the people who call this city home. We will continue to work hand in hand to build the housing Vancouverites need.”

The CHF program, a $3.3-billion investment, aims to develop over 20,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate and low incomes by 2031-32. About 9,000 of these homes are already open or in progress across the province. Additionally, the program will issue further proposal calls in the next four years to allocate funding for the remaining units.

Jill Atkey, CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, stressed the significance of this initiative given the rapid rise in rents in British Columbia, stating, “The homes funded through the Community Housing Fund could not come at a more critical time.” These homes are designed to cater to various income levels, with most residents paying rent based on their income and availability of units for very low-income residents.

The launch of the CHF program aligns with British Columbia’s commitment to address the housing crisis comprehensively. By inviting a wide array of stakeholders to contribute, the Province is taking proactive

steps to ensure that thousands of individuals and families gain access to safe, secure, and affordable housing in the years to come.