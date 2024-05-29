Province Invests $6.7 Million in Kalesnikoff Mass Timber and Modular Expansion

The British Columbia government is bolstering the local forestry sector by investing $6.7 million in Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc. This funding, through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), will support the development of a new mass-timber production facility in Castlegar, creating 90 sustainable jobs.

Expanding Operations for Sustainable Growth

Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc. is set to establish a prefabricated mass-timber and cross-laminated timber modular building facility. This expansion will include purchasing new machinery to enhance the production of building components, crucial for rapid housing construction. This move will enable the company to extend its services beyond commercial projects to include prefabricated housing and multi-story family structures.

Government Commitment to Housing and Sustainability

Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, emphasized the government’s commitment to increasing the housing supply in B.C. by partnering with sustainable mass-timber producers. “Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, we are showcasing and growing our made-in-B.C. advanced wood products while creating stronger local economies and sustainable jobs,” Bailey stated.

Chris Kalesnikoff, Chief Operating Officer of Kalesnikoff Mass Timber Inc., expressed gratitude for the investment. “Mass timber intersects jobs, technology, resources, and sustainability. These new products will help our customers across North America address the urgent demand for residential housing, schools, and other critical infrastructure,” he said.

Aligning with Provincial Goals

Kalesnikoff’s expansion supports the Province’s BC Builds commitment, aimed at lowering construction costs, speeding up timelines, and providing more affordable homes. Mass timber is recognized for its sustainability and lower carbon footprint compared to traditional building materials like steel and concrete. The Mass Timber Action Plan has also increased global demand for these products, facilitating the expansion of companies like Kalesnikoff.

Supporting Local Manufacturing

The BCMJF is part of a broader initiative to enhance sustainability in B.C.’s forestry sector. This includes programs to secure a dedicated fibre supply for small and medium-sized manufacturers, increasing the flow of fibre and expanding the production of high-value wood products locally.

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West, highlighted the long-standing presence and leadership of Kalesnikoff in the West Kootenays. “Kalesnikoff has been a fixture of the West Kootenays for over 80 years and continues to lead the way in adopting made-in-B.C. wood manufacturing that maximizes the value from B.C.’s forests,” Conroy said.