Protect Your Workforce with HAND GUARD – The Ultimate Safety System for Sliding Table Saws

Introducing HAND GUARD from Altendorf – the revolutionary safety system that takes workplace safety to a whole new level. At the forefront of innovation, HAND GUARD ensures the utmost protection for your employees, your projects, and your bottom line.

Making the Best Even Safer:

With HAND GUARD, there are no compromises when it comes to safety. Our unique two-camera early-recognition system offers unparalleled protection for your workforce, preserving not only their well-being but also the integrity of your projects and cost estimation. We are dedicated to your success, and we know we’ve done our job only when you excel at yours.

The Ultimate Hand Protection:

HAND GUARD understands that your most valuable assets are your skilled workers. That’s why our optical safety system with two cameras provides wide-area hand recognition, detecting any intruding hands around the saw blade. In a lightning-fast response of just a quarter of a second, the sawing unit is swiftly lowered and stopped, ensuring your team’s safety and keeping your projects on track.

Speed Meets Safety:

HAND GUARD is the fastest guardian angel in the world. Its quick driving down of the saw blade in a maximum of a quarter of a second sets new standards in safety innovation, empowering your workforce to work with confidence and peace of mind.

Certified and Proven:

Being the world’s first certified optical system for sliding table saws, HAND GUARD assures you of the highest standards in safety and performance. Protecting people, machinery, and materials, it is the ultimate defense against potential accidents and hazards in your workplace.

Unmatched Versatility:

Not just safe, HAND GUARD is incredibly versatile. Designed with a wide range of configuration options, it works effortlessly with gloves, adapts to various saw blade types, and is compatible with virtually any material. No matter the project, HAND GUARD has your back.

Advanced Technology for Optimum Control:

Equipped with Elmo Drive, our F 45 ElmoDrive incorporates state-of-the-art control technology for sliding table saws. The intuitive 12″ touchscreen allows easy selection of axes and software functions, making operations seamless and efficient.

Power and Precision Combined:

With a motor rating of 5/5.5 kW, our Vario motors deliver up to 20% more torque than conventional electric motors without increasing power consumption. Coupled with the CNC rip fence’s high precision and traverse speed of 250 mm/s, your cutting process will be smoother than ever before.

Step into the future of safety and efficiency with HAND GUARD. Embrace the confidence that comes with safeguarding your workforce and projects with the most advanced optical safety system available. Upgrade your sliding table saw with HAND GUARD today!