Progima Acquires CADmech Design

Progima recently announced the acquisition of CADmech Design, a Toronto-based engineering firm specializing in product development and manufacturing support across Canada. This acquisition will enable Progima to support its customers in their growth by offering new services in addition to its recognized expertise in industrial strategy and operational excellence. This alliance combines more than 65 employees, mainly in Montreal and Toronto.

CADmech’s expertise in product development involving mechanical and electrical design, engineering analysis, and industrial design will complement Progima’s leadership in industrial strategy, factory design, automation strategy, plant organization, logistics, and project management.

“We are very pleased to welcome CADmech to our group of seasoned experts,” said Benoit Chouinard, President of Progima. “This is an important step in becoming the leading industrial engineering and product design firm in Canada. Our talented team will now support our clients from product design to design for manufacturing and industrialization using 4.0 technologies in their race to market.”

Progima is an industrial engineering firm consisting of multidisciplinary experts who quickly and concretely improve business productivity. A leader in factory layout, Progima has been recognized as the reference in value-added production in Quebec since 1990. More than 1,000 manufacturing companies use Progima’s services to improve productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

For nearly 30 years, CADmech Design has been providing mechanical design and engineering services and specializing in high-end, state-of-the-art CAD software. CADmech creates comprehensive and versatile electro-mechanical design solutions for a wide range of OEMs in the automotive transportation, aerospace, medical, factory automation, consumer products, and other industrial sectors. In addition to engineering design, CADmech offers a wide range of services, including project management, development of VR and AR applications, and personalized training and mentoring.

“As part of the ongoing commitment to our clients to provide exceptional engineering solutions for their projects, we are very pleased to join the Progima team, who share our values and philosophies,” said Predrag Djurovic, Vice-President of CADmech Design. “I am excited about the tremendous opportunity Progima and CADmech have to empower Canadian manufacturers to deliver exceptional products and value to global markets.”