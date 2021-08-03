Professional Development Adds Value

Professional development is essential if you want to keep your business at peak performance. This can come in many forms, be it training sessions, full courses, or independent research. There are many general professional development resources out there that apply to all jobs, helping learners to work on things like their time management and communication. Many can help with generalized hard skills, teaching people how to use programs like excel, WordPress, or Google Analytics. While any of these may be helpful in an office job, people working in the wood industry may be looking for something a little more specialized and a little more hands-on.

The Centre for Advanced Wood Processing (CAWP) addresses the need for advanced technical and managerial training for the value-added wood products manufacturing sector. CAWP is an interdisciplinary initiative administered by the Department of Wood Science, Faculty of Forestry, in collaboration with the Faculty of Applied Science at The University of British Columbia.

CAWP has a 10,000 square foot manufacturing facility equipped with a full complement of state-of-the-art equipment for solid wood and panel processing. The equipment in the CAWP manufacturing lab includes everything from a portable sawmill and kilns through a full range of cutting, boring, veneering, edgebanding, and sanding equipment to CNC technology. Their mission is to offer training and technical assistance to promote the success and sustainable growth of Canada’s value-added wood products manufacturing sector. They strive to maintain the most up-to-date technical facilities possible to support training, teaching, product development, testing, and research activities. Here is a snapshot of some of the courses and sessions that they offer.

Wood finishing:

Wood finishing is a complex activity that represents at least 25% of the cost of the product and has an enormous influence on overall product appearance and quality. CAWP’s proven industry training program covers all of the key questions that businesses have on topics such as wood properties, coatings, application equipment, curing methods, quality control, environmental regulations, and more.

Kiln drying:

The drying of wood is a complex scientific process where many different technologies have a role to play. To effectively dry wood, one must understand the basics of wood anatomy, such as the water vapour diffusion process and the physics of heat and air circulation, and computer control technologies. Many facilities routinely accept kiln drying losses of 5 to 10 % without questioning the reason for these losses. Experts have concluded that at least half of these losses can be recovered with better drying practices resulting from skills upgrading by operators and managers.

Robotic timber fabrication:

While many industries have made leaps and bounds in adopting highly flexible and fully automated fabrication workflows using robotics, the construction and design industry is only starting to open the door to these technologies. Recent developments in robotics combined with more accessible design-to-fabrication tools can now offer architects, designers, and fabricators unprecedented access to a new design paradigm. Using a state-of-the-art eight-axis industrial robotic work cell in the CAWP pilot manufacturing pilot, the workshop guides participants through the unique technical and conceptual foundations that underpin robotic milling in wood by developing and constructing a full-scale fabrication project.

Quality control:

CAWP also manages the WOODMARK Quality System, an industry-specific quality program designed specifically for the wood products industry and focuses heavily on using quality control tools to improve the consistency of product output and efficiency of production systems. Unlike other quality programs that are heavily document-oriented, WOODMARK places more onus on process measurement and total quality management to produce tangible and practical quality gains and accompanying cost savings.