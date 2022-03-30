Pressure Beam Saw

Mayer beam saws from Felder convince with the proven, well-thought-out machine concept and numerous detailed solutions, which puts every requirement exactly in a nutshell. Each machine type stands for absolute excellence. However, the more diverse the requirements of the materials to be cut, the more it is the small details that determine the success of the entire process.

Mayer focuses on durable quality and first-class machine construction with its solid, heavy-duty saws. The heavy-duty construction with steel pressure beam and material pusher, the simple operation even when working alone, and maximum process reliability with the modularly structured cutting optimisation program and a new software package all guarantee maximum performance and precision in rational panel cutting.

The modular structured cutting optimisation software with barcode labelling represents the highest process reliability. The saw carriage with the main and scoring blade is guided along a hardened ground round bar guide system. A highly precise gear drive and gear rack drive system results in an extremely smooth movement of the saw carriage with cutting speeds from 5 to 100 m/min. The high-end cutting edges are achieved by the automatic cutting height adjustment for the optimum saw blade entry angle and the smooth running of the saw carriage. The dual measuring system guarantees maximum repeatability. The pressure bar opens depending on the material height, which reduces the material movement times to a minimum. The “Green Line package,” with its controlled extraction gates and direct control of the motors, can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.