Premium Power Tool Manufacturer Launches “Festool Experience” Tour Across Canada

Ottawa, ON, May 17, 2023 – Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, is showcasing its new product lineup this June with Festool Experience – a series of live demonstrations taking place across Canada. The in-person events will include some brand-new product innovations like the Cordless Mitre Saw KSC 60, TS 60 Track Saw, RG 130 Renovation Grinder and CTC Cordless Dust Extractors.

“After the incredible success and positive customer feedback of last year’s Festool Experience we definitely wanted to bring this format back in 2023,” said Philip Strnad, Marketing Director. “Attendees can expect an event, jam-packed with even more cutting-edge innovations that redefine efficiency, power and precision.”



Festool representatives will be performing live demonstrations to showcase how its products are Built Better to Build Better, while highlighting product durability and versatility. The Festool Experience will allow attendees to get hands-on experience with the tools.

Fans will also get a chance to pick up a Free Festool Swag Pack at the events. These Fan Packages include a Festool T-shirt and a set of Festool stickers. To receive one, attendees must RSVP to the event by visiting the Festool Experience landing page and logging onto MyFestool to create a free account. Once the registration is complete, customers will receive a Swag Pack Voucher via e-mail that they can present at the event. *

Events will be taking place in 20 Festool-licensed dealers across the country. A full list of dealers, locations, dates and the RSVP form can be found at festoolcanada.com/experience.

Festool Canada is based in Ottawa, Ontario. For more information, visit http://www.festoolcanada.com.

Click Here to Learn More

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool’s mission, “Built Better To Build Better,” focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

*Limited quantities – while supplies last, only up to 40 Swag Packs available per event. To be eligible for a free Festool Swag Pack, customers must be among the first 40 visitors of local event, have RSVP’d before attending the event, and present the Swag Pack Voucher either printed or electronically to a Festool Representative or Dealer employee at the event. Different rules apply for the province of Quebec.

Full terms and conditions can be viewed at www.festoolcanada.com/rules.