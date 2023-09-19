Portable Jobsite Spray Booth from Paintline
The Portable Jobsite Spray Booth (PJSB) has a precision-manufactured, fully collapsible, aluminum frame and uses disposable plastic liners to protect the jobsite while spraying non-flammable, non-combustible finishes. This walk-in, open-faced booth sets up in minutes without tools, and packs into one carry bag for easy transport between jobs. Designed for indoor use on jobsites or in workshops.
This affordable, portable, professional paint spray booth is the perfect solution for spraying/applying finishes, sanding, routing or any other application where you want to keep particulate contained and/or away from your work pieces. With its disposable liners, the PJSB can be used over and over again, providing years of service, saving thousands of dollars in set-up and clean-up costs.
To be used with Non-Flammable / Non-Combustible Paints & Solvents Only. Use with proper respirator.
Features:
- Disposable 5-sided clear plastic liner provides overspray protection to the ceiling, floor and three sides.
- Clear plastic liners let in ambient or supplemental light.
- High quality, durable aluminum extrusion frame and support poles.
- Available ventilation attachment accommodates air filter, ducting and blower system. Filtered exhaust can be routed as required.
- No-tools, one-person assembly in about 15 minutes.
- Quickly packs into one carry/storage bag (45 lbs).
- Dimensions: 2m (80”) x 2m (80”) x 2m (80”)
Included:
- 1 durable aluminum extension frame and support poles
- 3 disposable plastic liners (extras sold separately)
- 1 heavy-duty carry bag
Sold Separately:
