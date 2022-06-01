Polyurethane Waterborne Coating

Chemcraft, a leading brand from AkzoNobel that meets the broad needs of industrial wood finishers and artisans alike, has launched Acquaduro. This 2K polyurethane waterborne system delivers excellent water and chemical resistance while also being low VOC, low odor, and virtually HAPs-free.

Designed specifically for the cabinet, architectural millwork, furniture, and refinish markets, Acquaduro provides superior water and chemical resistance and has a high build and excellent feel and appearance.

Available as a clear or pigmented tintable system consisting of a topcoat, primer, and hardener, Acquaduro is easy to apply, offers excellent sandability, and has no recoat window. The clear topcoat (423-34XX) can be used with industry-leading Chemcraft stains, while the pigmented product (228-34XX) has high solids and great hide that allows for exceptional ease of application.

“Acquaduro provides our distributors and their customers with a waterborne technology that not only outperforms Architectural Woodwork Institute waterborne testing, but also performs comparably to solvent borne products. It supports the need for a chemical resistant, durable, and sustainable coating for the custom woodworking and refinish markets,” says Ron Cooper, Segment Manager, Wood Coatings.

Whether used in a finishing shop or at a professional on-site job, this innovative, versatile, and high-performing product meets or exceeds industry standards, including Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association standards, while also providing good UV resistance and outstanding flow and leveling.

As a waterborne product, Acquaduro also helps reduce air emissions and meets the relevant government regulations, in line with AkzoNobel’s ‘People. Planet. Paint.’ approach to sustainable business.

“AkzoNobel protects your brand and your reputation,” says Cooper. “With expertise built up over 200 years, we deliver superior quality products like Chemcraft’s Acquaduro that are designed to stand the test of time while ensuring the highest level of performance.”