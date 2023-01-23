The Point K2 2.0 CNC Machining Center numerical control machines designed specifically for wood processing possess the power of 4 machines. Concentrated in a revolutionary machining center, the technology is equipped with a cutting unit, profile unit, drilling unit, and routering-nesting. The machine also has a patented DDT System Double Dynamic Transport technology, a double clamp technology for simplistic panel movement. Panel K2 2.0 also has a new automatic tool changer warehouse and working area (Y axis) of 1250 mm. The ideal CNC for wood and for large companies and high productivity, the machine is equally as ideal for medium-sized companies with limited budgets and stocking space.