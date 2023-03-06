Planit Hosts Real-World Training Event with SCM West Coast

On February 9th, 2023, eighteen guests arrived early at the new SCM Technology Center in Port Coquitlam, BC, for the first in a series of Canada-wide Real-World Training Events. The small crowd consisted of Cabinet Vision users or those considering it, SCM machine owners, and those looking to invest.

Christopher Manclière, Senior Software Specialist at Planit, and Dennis Barg, beloved long-time Planit technical consultant, shared software and machining insights gathered over their combined more than twenty-five years of experience in manufacturing kitchen cabinets.

“These are two of our most experienced techs, who’ve been in hundreds of shops, helping to resolve issues and seeing how people do things. This wasn’t about teaching people how to draw kitchens; this was about demonstrating what manufacturing gains could be achieved using Cabinet Vision and SCM’s cutting-edge machines.” – Peter Mate, Planit Canada president

Topics covered included pros and cons of common assembly methods, how to take advantage of Screen-to-machine for nesting, tooling tips to improve machining, designing and cutting MDF shaker doors, how to prevent small parts from moving on a nested sheet during the cutting process and how to automate the process of redoing broken or missing parts. Presentations were divided between classroom-style instruction and demonstrations on live machines. The setting and format allowed for open dialogue, questions, and an engaging, interactive learning experience.

“It is the best way to learn, and I enjoyed the group scenarios to problem solve.” – Attendee feedback

Guests said they left with tips they could use in the shop immediately; “how to treat small and very small parts as well as the recuts. Both will be very helpful for the shop productivity,” explained one attendee.

“SCM Canada has invested a great deal in our Technology Centers this past year with the goal of providing the best possible experience to our users, from one-on-one demos to larger-scale events. We are fortunate to be able to leverage our relationships with our strategic partners in this way, and we absolutely look forward to partnering with Planit again in the future for something similar. So stay tuned!” – Lauro Dominici, SCM Canada VP of Sales

The second event, for which there is a waiting list, will be held in French at Castaly Canada Inc. in Granby, QC on March 20, 2023. Dates in Calgary, Toronto and the Maritimes will be announced as they become available. Planit will also add designer-focused events and a webinar series to the events calendar for 2023.

For events in your area, visit the Planit website for events in your area: https://planitcanada.ca/