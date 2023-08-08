Planit Canada Unveils CABINET VISION 2023, Revolutionizing Cabinet Design and Manufacturing

Planit Canada, a leading provider of woodworking software solutions and services, has introduced the much-anticipated release of CABINET VISION 2023. This groundbreaking software is poised to transform how cabinet manufacturers design, visualize, and produce their products, offering a suite of innovative features and advanced capabilities to empower woodworking professionals.

Christopher Manclière, Senior Software Specialist at Planit Canada, expressed enthusiasm about the release, noting that “CABINET VISION 2023 represents a significant milestone in CABINET VISION’s evolution”.

Key features and enhancements in CABINET VISION 2023 include:

Intuitive 3D Design: The software presents an intuitive and user-friendly 3D design environment, providing designers and engineers with exceptional realism in visualizing cabinet projects. Enhanced visualization tools offer improved render mode speed and detailed representations, aiding clients in making informed decisions and ensuring a seamless design process.

Enhanced Customization: CABINET VISION 2023 offers expanded customization options, allowing users to tailor every aspect of their designs to meet their clients’ unique requirements. Manufacturers can create fully customized cabinets that surpass customer expectations, from selecting hardware to choosing materials.

Efficient Production Planning: The software includes advanced production planning tools that optimize material usage and reduce waste, streamlining the production process. Manufacturers can generate precise cut lists, create detailed assembly instructions, and seamlessly integrate with CNC machinery, enhancing productivity and cost savings.

Sub-Assemblies: CABINET VISION 2023 introduces the innovative feature of sub-assemblies, enabling users to create and manage complex assemblies within their cabinet designs. This capability simplifies the design and manufacturing process, facilitating efficient construction and accurate visualization of interconnected components.

New Welcome Screen: The new welcome screen in CABINET VISION 2023 provides users with a personalized and intuitive starting point for their projects. It offers quick access to recent files, project templates, and helpful resources, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow from the outset.

Live Object Tree: The software now features a live object tree, an interactive and dynamic representation of the cabinet design hierarchy. Users can easily navigate, select, and modify objects and parameters directly from the tree, enhancing productivity and making design adjustments more intuitive and efficient.

In addition to these key enhancements, CABINET VISION 2023 incorporates a visual refresh, making it the most modern version to date. The release focuses on streamlining common tasks and introducing time-saving features, allowing customers to create truly custom products with ease.

Planit Canada’s latest software release promises to revolutionize the cabinet design and manufacturing industry, equipping woodworking professionals with the tools they need to streamline their workflows, optimize efficiency, and unleash their creativity. CABINET VISION 2023 sets a new standard for precision, speed, and accuracy in cabinet design and production, solidifying Planit Canada’s position as a leading provider of woodworking software solutions.