Planit Canada & Blum MERIVOBOX Drawer System

Planit and Blum

The Blum MERIVOBOX Package for CABINET VISION – Planit Canada makes drawer and manufacturing assembly straightforward and easy. The incredibly versatile platform includes one drawer box construction, one roll-out box construction, twelve drawer guide material schedules, and one user-created standard (UCS). Users can easily install the package to add the complete system to the hardware library for easy functionality. The MERIVOBOX uses the same fixing position for all cabinet types to make assembly seamless.

