Pizzi 2.5 Gal. Stainless Glue System and Pressurized Glue Tank

The Pizzi 9012 2.5 Gal. Stainless Glue System and Pressurized Glue Tank is ideal for larger-scale woodworking shops with heavy daily glue usage. This Pizzi Glue Applicator features a stainless-steel body that is corrosion and wear from salt air and rough conditions-resistant, all in addition to having a higher glue volume. The Pizzi pressurized glue systems allow you to finish glue tasks faster and with more precision while reducing mess and waste compared to manually applying glue using a bottle.

The tank features three hose fittings allowing three operators to use the tank at once with another glue gun and hose. This Pizzi Glue Pot has an internal, replaceable liner for PVA glues.

Features: