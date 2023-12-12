Lauten Woodworking Receives Prestigious Business of the Year Award

North Vancouver, November 24 – Lauten Woodworking , a renowned manufacturer of high-quality cabinetry and millwork, has been honored with the Business of the Year Award at the North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. This prestigious accolade underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to business excellence, innovation, and community involvement.

Established in 2006, Lauten Woodworking has continually set benchmarks in the industry, crafting architectural millwork of unparalleled quality. With a rich history of serving a diverse clientele including contractors, designers, architects, and homeowners, the company has solidified its status as a leading partner in luxury residential and commercial projects across Greater Vancouver.

The Business of the Year Award recognizes Lauten Woodworking’s exceptional achievements in various facets of business operations. These include a proven track record of sustainable growth, financial stability, differentiated customer service, and a unique value proposition. The company’s dedication to employment leadership is evident through its commitment to staff diversity, development, and retention. Additionally, Lauten Woodworking’s operations exemplify vision, integrity, and civic responsibility, further establishing its role as a trailblazer in the industry.

Underpinning Lauten Woodworking’s success is its use of state-of-the-art technology and world-class wood finishes. Their relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in their products, which are not only visually stunning and functional but also minimize environmental impact. The recent expansion of their 10,000 sqft facility integrates cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly finishing solutions, reaffirming their leadership in the high-end millwork industry.

Lauten Woodworking stands out for its inclusive workplace culture. It is notably 50% female-owned, a rarity in the woodworking and cabinetry trade. Co-owner Kate, a mother of three, exemplifies the company’s belief in the valuable role of women and mothers in the workplace and trade environments. Additionally, the company prides itself on employing a diverse group of highly skilled craftsmen from around the globe, each contributing unique skills and perspectives.

This award from the North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce is not only a recognition of Lauten Woodworking’s business achievements but also a testament to its role in shaping a more inclusive and innovative future for the industry.