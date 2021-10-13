Salice’s Pin storage system allows the most flexible and creative arrangement of bottles, knives, shelves, items of clothing, and accessories. It now features a special surface treatment with a soft touch effect. The new coating adds refinement and elegance and enhances Pin’s practicality and aesthetic value.

The soft-touch effect is applied to both the aluminum and titanium finishes. It optimises the system’s functionality by acting as a non-slip coating to keep the stored objects secure and stable on the brackets, thus ensuring excellent stability.

This new velvety surface treatment represents a further detail of elegance and exclusivity to the Pin system enhancing its compatibility with all kinds of room settings, furniture, and applications.

The recently added Pin Hang version enables the orderly and functional arrangement of items of clothing and accessories and different things of everyday usage. Thus, the Pin system, with its great versatility, is adaptable to countless room settings and applications and offers infinite combinations with unlimited opportunities for customisation.