Pillar Machine CNCs

As a woodworking machinery sales and manufacturing leader, Pillar Machine delivers affordable, innovative, and high-quality woodworking machines to customers around the country. Pillar Machine is consistently recognized as America’s leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning CNC woodworking machinery. It develops and builds the highest quality CNC mortise and tenon miter machines and CNC dowel inserting machines.

HP5D – Horizontal Bore, Dowel, and Panel Grooves

The HP5D is designed to machine parts used in TFL (thermally fused laminate), TFM (thermally fused melamine), paper wrapped, vinyl wrapped, or thermofoil doors. The model HP5D is a horizontal point-to-point bore and dowel insertion and panel groove machining center. It’s designed to CNC position a drill spindle, bore a hole, then CNC position the dowel inserter, inject glue or water (for pre-glued dowels), and insert the dowel into the hole. As well as cut a panel groove in the center section of the inside edge of the door stile and the entire inside edge of the door rail material.

A part is placed into the work zone referencing the back and side fences. The palm button is pressed, and the clamps secure the part into place. The machining is now ready to begin in the work zone. There are two fixed zones and two pop-up zones standard in the base model HP5D allowing for pendulum processing. While one part is being machined, the other zone(s) can be loaded and queued for machining.

The standard HP5D is equipped with a single horizontal drill and glue/dowel insertion unit that’s set up for 8 mm diameter dowels. The HP5D has four work zones, standard, with the left and right fences removable for the processing of longer-length panels.

HPJ – Horizontal/Vertical Bore and Dowel

The HPJ 48 is a Vertical and Horizontal Boring machine and Dowel insertion CNC machining center used for case construction in cabinet and/or furniture manufacturing. The HPJ can be used for horizontal and vertical boring, glue insertion, and dowel insertion.

New 2020 features include rear machine enclosure, 15″ industrial swivel colour touchscreen, wider frame design, manual “pop-up” side fences, new graphics, and sleek look. Standard features include X Axis CNC control for positioning, 15″ industrial swivel colour touchscreen for creating and selecting programs, four zones, eight clamp units, three manual reference fences, three HP high frequency, and 18,000 RPM direct drive routing spindle.

Other standard features include digital mechanical readouts for height and depth, 49″ work zone, rear safety cage enclosure, and 1” thick machined aluminum work surface covered with a 3M maintenance-free non-slip surface. The standard sealed glue injecting system injects glue or water with little to no maintenance, and the “protrusionator” dowel inserter allows for adjustment of dowel protrusion.

H49 – Horizontal Bore and Dowel

The H49 is a horizontal point-to-point bore and dowel insertion machining center. It’s designed to CNC position the spindle, bore a hole, then CNC position the inserter, inject glue or water (for pre-glued dowels), and fire the dowel into the hole.

A part is placed into the work zone referencing the back and side fences. The green palm button is pressed, and the clamps secure the part into place. The machining is now ready to begin in the work zone. There are two zones standard in the base model H-49 allowing for pendulum processing. While one part is being machined, the other zone can be loaded and queued for machining.

MMTJ – Miter Machine

The MMTJ is a full three Axis CNC machining center used to produce high-quality miter joints used in cabinet door manufacturing. This machine produces between 175-200 doors per 8-hour shift with one operator.

The MMTJ performs mitering, mortising, and tenoning functions. Standard Features include three-Axis control for high-quality joints and flexibility in machining various sizes of profiles, two working zones, three HP high-frequency spindle for mortise (18,000 RPM), 6 HP high-frequency spindle for tenon (18,000 RPM), 1” x 3.5” machining capability (larger sizes available upon request), and 15” industrial colour touchscreen for creating and selecting programs.

M45 – Miter Machine

The M45 is an entry-level miter, mortise, and tenon machine. One of Pillar Machine’s most popular wood CNC machines features side pressure clamps to ensure the part is firmly against the side fence before clamping. This guarantees a perfect 45˚ miter every time. The M45 will produce 150-175 doors per shift.

The M45 performs mitering, mortising, and tenoning functions. Standard features include multi-axis control, two working zones, three HP high-frequency spindle for mortise (24,000 RPM), six HP high-frequency spindle for tenon (18,000 RPM), 1″ x 3.5″ machining capability, combination top/side clamps, heavy-duty 1900 lb. frame, and 15″ industrial colour touchscreen for creating and selecting programs.

CMJ-HSK – Coping Machine

The CMJ-HSK is a machine designed for chip-free coping or tenoning of either square or profiled parts without the need for a backup piece or chip breaker. The CMJ-HSK is manually operated with two counter-rotating vertical spindles. One spindle clears the leading edge of the rail with the other spindle, then moving in and processing the remainder of the component’s width. This machine has two independent HSK spindle motors with a quick-release tool change feature. If you run multiple profiles a day, this will save the user hours. The CMJ-HSK will provide a clean, tear-out-free, end-coped/tenoned part every time.

Standard features include 8” part width capacity, counter-rotating spindles to eliminate tear-out, and heavy-duty frame and components, scissor lock clamp that applies up to 600 lbs. of force, side clamp, auto-feed carriage, dual 10 HP HSK spindles, air locking tooling on each spindle, and 5/8″ maximum cut depth.