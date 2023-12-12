Piddi Design: A Legacy of Craftsmanship in the New Retail Era

For Caitlin Murphy, President of Piddi Design, the past 5 years have ushered in some whirlwind changes. The custom millwork shop, based in Mississauga, Ontario, was founded by Caitlin’s grandfather in 1959, and she is now the third-generation owner, having taken the reigns from her mom in 2018. Piddi Design’s roots are in trade shows, but recent changes in the labour market and the upheaval of Covid-19 have pushed the company to grow into new client niches.

Piddi Design has always taken on luxury brand clients—they worked with Mercedes Benz, for instance, throughout the car brand’s 54-year stretch in the auto show circuit. “They weren’t like pop-up trade show kind of prefab,” says Caitlin, “it was always custom. So, we kind of leveraged that custom to then go into custom retail. We were able early on to start working with high-end luxury fragrance brands, like Dior, Gear Lane, LVMH, Givenchy.” Their acquisition of Gucci as a client in 2015 started Piddi’s transition to mostly retail.

Then, when the pandemic hit in 2020 and trade shows went on hiatus, Caitlin steered the company even further in the direction of brick-and-mortar retail clientele. Piddi Design began working with “industry disruptors” such as Moose Knuckles and Nix—brands that had previously only existed online but now had scooped up open retail spots. During Covid, Caitlin also worked to accommodate the growth of Piddi Design’s client base by creating and staffing whole departments, including HR, a technical drawing team, and marketing. “So, it was during Covid, actually, we invested a ton of our own money into growing the business,” she says, adding, “It luckily has paid off.”

Now that Piddi Design has transitioned into a new era, business is settling into a regular rhythm, and the company has stabilized at 84 employees. Its formidable 80,000 sq ft shop facility is equipped with a CNC in addition to three table saws and an edge bander. For all the efficiency this offers, Piddi Design still hasn’t lost touch with the essential custom craftsmanship that their clients have always known them for.

Caitlin elaborates on the shop workflow, explaining, “We’re able to program the CNC with our two programmers and cut most of it before it hits the guys’ benches. Although, I have to say, we have some skilled cabinet makers who we have been with for a really long time who are really experienced, they do prefer to do hand cuts. So, even though we do want everything to kind of come off the CNC and be very exact, there’s just something you can’t account for in anything that’s an art than can be done 100% by a computer. There’s just nothing that you can compare to the human touch of someone who’s very highly skilled in a craft.”

It’s this mix of precision and human touch that makes Piddi Design’s work clean and consistent—and according to Caitlin, rising to the challenge of consistently meeting different clients’ needs is what makes the job interesting.

“Each client has such specific brand guidelines that that’s where the custom comes in. So, we’re doing the same thing over and over again, but each project is best described as a snowflake. To the layperson, looking at an install for Gucci Yellow, if they look at the Yorkdale one, and then they look at the one at Macy’s, Santa Clara—they all look very similar, but because the space is different, the ceiling heights are different, what sells there is different. On the back end, we have to make sure we can engineer their brand guidelines so we’re not messing with it, but it’s also going to be structurally sound.”

Recently, Piddi Design has opened a new sales office in Austin, Texas, and soon, Caitlin is thinking about expanding to Mexico. “They have really amazing skilled carpenters there,” she says. “They work a lot with solid wood, and a lot of their metal work is really great. So, I’ve been taking a lot of trips to Mexico City, looking at different ways to expand our business.”

Caitlin also confides some worries for the stability of North American millwork because of inflation and the cost of labour. She remarks that in Canada, “we don’t put enough emphasis on the trades, and honestly, the very solid life that they can give you. I’m reaching out to furniture-making programs and saying, ‘we’ll take co-op students, and then they have a chance to work here after,’ and you know what, people come.”

In its third generation and approaching 65 years in business, Piddi Design is still adapting with the times while maintaining its bottom line of quality, precision, and a custom human touch. You can find out more about Piddi Design’s custom millwork projects at piddi.com .

Joy Doonan is a professional writer with a degree in sociology and technical writing. Her studies have focused on micro loans/ credits and the funding and financing of small buisnesses.