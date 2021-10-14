Period of little growth persists for goods-producing sector

For the third consecutive month, there was little change in the number of people working in goods-producing industries overall. Employment in the sector remains 93,000 below the recent high recorded in March 2021, and 3.2% (-128,000) below its pre-COVID February 2020 level.

Employment in natural resources rose by 6,600 (+2.0%), with most of the gains attributable to Quebec. The number of people working in the industry has hovered around the same level since April 2021, but remains 7.0% (+22,000) above its pre-pandemic February 2020 level.

The manufacturing industry recorded its first employment gain since December 2020, rising by 22,000 (+1.3%) in September. The increase, almost entirely in Quebec, brought employment in the industry back up to its pre-COVID February 2020 level.