PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards’ matte coating and low gloss level give the wood reproductions more depth of colour and contrast, delivering a more authentic appearance. Additionally, the lack of reflection on the surface better reveals the woodgrain texture at any angle.

“Our new product meets the trend of matte surfaces with natural decors,” said Klaus Monhoff, Head of Decor and Design Management for EGGER Group. “It is something that has never before been achieved on a sustainable wood-based particleboard substrate. You can see it, but above all, you can feel it.”

The company’s new PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards also offer durability and hygienic benefits that are superior to mother nature’s version. Fingerprint resistance provides a smudge-free surface, while stain resistance makes cleaning easy. Thanks to moisture and heat resistant properties, the product is suitable for vertical applications, including kitchens and bathrooms.

EGGER’s new product launch offers six decor options highlighting natural woodgrain elements and delivering a more authentic look and feel.

Grey Noble Chesnut (H1760 TM28) is an elegantly planked chestnut reproduction with narrow catherdrals.

Bleached Cuneo Oak (H3311 TM28) features a planked look with discreet sapwood elements.

Dark Brown Garonne Oak (H1186 TM37) gets its character from black pores and cracks.

Brown Halifax Oak (H3180 TM37) has small wind cracks that give the decor its recognizable yet striking naturalness.

Smoked Riffian Oak (H3149 TM37) features a look of joined wooden planks with wind cracks and catherdrals.

Black (U999 TM28) extends a trendy design element into natural surfaces with a solid wood texture.

End grain edge banding completes the look, adding the appearance of sawn timber for additional authenticity.

PerfectSense Feelwood lacquered boards received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 for high design quality, a first for the EGGER brand. Jurors cited the products’ durability combined with the matte texture. At the German Innovation Awards 2021, PerfectSense Feelwood was designated as a “Winner” in the Excellence in Business to Business/Materials & Surfaces category.