Peregrine Created and Installed Millwork for New Earls Location

Peregrine and Earls certainly make for an exceptional team. The architectural millwork manufacturer has provided services to several of the chain’s locations. Brian French, president of Peregrine, explains “we’ve done a few locations with Earl’s, from West Vancouver to Station Square, one in White Rock and in Whistler. We’ve done multiple renovations with them and this new location will probably be our seventh location with them.” He is referring to the new Amazing Brentwood Earl’s location set to open on February 16, 2023.

This new Earls was supposed to open in the summer of 2022, however, plans were derailed until the winter of the new year. The restaurant will be 7,600 sq ft and promise an aesthetically appealing indoor and outdoor dining space. French states, “essentially what Peregrine does for all Earls locations we work at is after their team finishes design and development, we start working closely with them and determine the millwork components. In terms of what those millwork components are, they could be service stations, host stations, wall paneling, metalwork, or a hanging bar feature.” The Amazing Brentwood’s location in Brentwood Plaza was designed using warm tones and elements, a signature Earls design staple. The dining space will also be adorned with lush greenery and natural light.

The Earls motto is to “unchain the chain”, and their design team likes to implement changes from location to location and they take into account the community that the restaurant will be in. For the Brentwood location, Peregrine did an extensive millwork package, so we did the bar and the bar ceiling features, host station, service station, wall paneling, washing partitions, washroom doors, table tops, and bases” notes French.

The Peregrine team works closely with the Earls interior design team to develop the designs. For this Brentwood dining spot and for several other Earls locations, he explains “we use a lot of oak throughout, including the table tops, the wall paneling is a flat-cut oak with a white, fog mist stain on it. We worked closely with the Earls designers to select it and it has solid oak battens in between and the washroom partitions are also all white oak.”

The Earls and Peregrine projects see no sign of slowing down this year. “We have quite a few new Earls locations on the go, around four to six set to open in 2023 and Peregrine is a part of each of those,” French discloses.