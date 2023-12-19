Penguin Ice Class A Flame Retardant Wood Sealer

Penguin Ice is a new wood sealer, also certified Class A flame retardant for Canadian and American standards (CAN/ULC S-102 and ASTM-E84). In addition to being compatible with most finishing CanLak products, Penguin Ice is a solvent-free product that is easy to apply to all wood products and surfaces.

Penguin IceTM is a product that offers many benefits and tremendous value for commercial and institutional wood projects. Developed specifically with the idea of providing a premium product for professionals, easy application and a superior finish, Penguin IceTM integrates easily into any manufacturing process, and is fully compatible with most water based and solvent based topcoats.

Clear Class A Flame Retardant