PEI Government Seeks Private Sector Partnership for Modular Home Construction

The Province of Prince Edward Island is seeking proposals for the establishment of a modular home construction facility as part of its broader strategy to accelerate housing development. This initiative, aligned with the provincial housing strategy “Building Together – Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029,” invites members of the private sector to submit an expression of interest proposal to Finance PEI by June 6, 2024.

Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault emphasized the dual benefits of this project, highlighting its potential to both bolster the local manufacturing sector and directly contribute to community development on the Island. By localizing modular home fabrication, the province aims to enhance the speed and efficiency of housing construction, addressing the needs of its growing population.

Minister of Housing, Land, and Communities Rob Lantz pointed out the urgency of expanding the housing supply through innovative methods like modular construction to keep pace with demographic growth and replenish the housing market. The government’s commitment to this approach is reflected in its housing strategy, which includes 20 priority actions to ensure that all Islanders have access to adequate, affordable, and suitable housing.

The focus on modular construction is intended to foster innovative housing solutions and streamline the building process, thereby facilitating a quicker response to the housing demands of Prince Edward Island’s residents.