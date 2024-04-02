Patrick Shannon Joins MasterBrand’s Board of Directors

MasterBrand, Inc., the leading residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, proudly announced the appointment of Patrick Shannon to its Board of Directors, a strategic move effective immediately. With a notable background as a seasoned executive, Shannon brings a wealth of financial leadership and a solid track record in operational excellence to the MasterBrand team.

Dave Banyard, President and CEO of MasterBrand, expressed enthusiasm about Shannon’s addition, highlighting his extensive experience with corporate spin-offs and the building products industry. Shannon’s expertise is anticipated to be a significant asset as MasterBrand continues to refine and evolve its business strategies.

Shannon’s career is marked by his recent role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Allegion plc, where his leadership was instrumental following its 2013 spin-off from Ingersoll Rand, up until 2022. His tenure at Ingersoll Rand spanned over a decade, where he held various pivotal roles across the organization. Furthermore, Shannon has held key financial leadership positions at OneCoast Network Holdings and AGCO Corporation, showcasing his ability to steer companies towards operational and financial success.

With a foundation in accounting, holding a BBA from the University of Georgia, and an MBA from Mercer University, Shannon’s academic credentials complement his professional achievements. Notably, his experience extends to serving on the board of directors for Astec Industries since 2024, further cementing his reputation in the industry.

Shannon’s appointment to MasterBrand’s Board of Directors signals a promising chapter for the company, underscoring a strategic push towards leveraging his financial acumen and industry insight to bolster MasterBrand’s market position and operational efficiency. This strategic addition to the board is poised to enrich MasterBrand’s governance and guide the company through its next phase of growth and development in the competitive building products landscape.