P.E.I. Allocates Another $50 Million to Bolster Housing Supply

The province has committed an additional $50 million to boost the housing supply and address the growing demand for housing options. This initiative, known as the Housing Challenge Fund, aims to accelerate the development of new rental properties through financial assistance provided to community and not-for-profit organizations, as well as private developers.

The renewed Housing Challenge Fund is designed to expedite the creation of new housing units across both urban and rural areas of the Island. The provincial government seeks to tackle vacancy rates and enhance housing choices for residents by offering favorable terms. These include a 10-year loan with a 2% interest rate spread over 25 years, along with property tax rebates.

Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Rob Lantz, emphasized the urgency of collaborative action to address housing shortages. He noted that the first round of the Housing Challenge Fund has already facilitated the construction of over 250 new units. The province is determined to diversify its housing inventory, encompassing emergency shelters, supportive housing, affordable housing, market units, and home ownership.

The fund’s allocation strategy reflects the province’s commitment to both urban and rural communities. Of the $50 million available, $20 million is designated for rural housing starts, while the remaining $30 million is set aside for projects in specific urban areas including Charlottetown, Cornwall, Stratford, and Summerside.

Projects that secure funding through the Housing Challenge Fund must be new ventures and will be evaluated based on various criteria. These include aspects such as property design features, location, construction timelines, the structure of lease, rental, or ownership, carbon reduction efforts, and the financial capacity of both the development and the developer/contractor.

Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Trade, Gilles Arsenault, expressed optimism about the province’s housing incentives, emphasizing the potential of community and private sector partnerships to address the infrastructure needs of residents. Arsenault highlighted the collaborative approach that is required to meet housing challenges, one building at a time. As the province seeks innovative solutions to its housing needs, the Housing Challenge Fund stands as a significant step towards expanding and diversifying housing options for Islanders.