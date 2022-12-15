Black Bros. Co. has engineered several design and operating improvements to its floorspace-saving Over Stack Panel Feeder, which robotically pushes substrates off an autoindexing scissor lift and into production equipment.

Enhancements include:

Increased pushing force and running speed, up to 300 lbs. and 100+ fpm

Increased range of board thicknesses, now capable of feeding 1/8” boards up to 4”

Improved air cylinder, carriage movement, and operator ergonomics

New welded, braced frame for better stability and easy installation

The Over Stack Panel Feeder allows panels of 4’x4’ up to 5’x12’ to be engaged without the need for an additional operator. Contact your Black Bros. Regional Sale Associate for more information.