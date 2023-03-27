Over 30 Canadian Businesses on FDMC’s Top 300 List for 2022

The 2022 FDMC top 300 revealed that 34 Canadian companies were included on the list, down just four from last year’s list. The list is the woodworking sector’s oldest ranking and includes the largest Canadian and American manufacturers of cabinetry, furniture, architectural millwork, retail fixtures, interior design, windows and doors, components and wood-related work. The rankings are based on sales figures compiled from each company or obtained through research conducted by the Woodworking Network.

A few Canadian companies have been featured on the list for a few years, while for others, it’s their first time being mentioned. Additionally, some businesses have even elevated in their rankings. For example, Ontario’s Teknion Corp. moved up to 25th place in the 2022 ranking compared to the 2021 list which placed the corporation at 27th place. Quebec’s eSolutions Furniture is another company that rose in the ranks from 51st place in 2021 to an impressive 41st place for 2022.

Vancouver’s Metrie Inc., was, once again, Canada’s highest ranking Canadian company on the FDMC list. In 2020, it was placed at just 35th on the list and catapulted to 14th place in 2021 and just two rankings lower at 16th place for 2022. As North America’s largest manufacturer and supplier of solid wood and composite moulding, it’s unsurprising that Metrie Inc. is a national leader in the wood industry. Their statistics boast more than a billion dollars in annual sales and a team of over 1,500 employees.

It’s evident that Canadian companies in the wood industry are maintaining a competitive edge compared to their American competitors. However, with the economic and the sector landscape consistently changing, it’s critical for our country’s leading businesses to continue progressing forward. “Canada is rich in resources and skilled labour, and we must consider competition to help us realize our full productive potential. Competition has the power to drive our productivity forward and benefit Canadian businesses and consumers alike,” states the Government of Canada’s website. To enhance competitiveness, the government urges businesses to:

Make efficient use of resources: Businesses facing intense competitive pressure are far more likely to utilize their labour and resources more efficiently than companies with less competition

Businesses facing intense competitive pressure are far more likely to utilize their labour and resources more efficiently than companies with less competition Focus on Innovation: Healthy competition with the United States encourages businesses to become more innovative and invest in new methods and products to compete with their rivals

Healthy competition with the United States encourages businesses to become more innovative and invest in new methods and products to compete with their rivals Keep the sector productive: Competition can eliminate low-productivity businesses and ensure high-productivity companies have more ability to thrive

Here is the list of the 34 Canadian companies in the FDMC Top 300 list:

2022 Ranking 2021 Ranking Canadian Company Name Location Estimated Annual Sales Total employees 16 14 Metrie Inc. Vancouver, B.C. $1-plus billion 2,000 17 15 Global Furniture Group Downsview, ON $1 billion 3,500 19 17 Dorel Industries Inc. (Dorel Home) Montreal, QC $814.3 million 1,500 25 27 Teknion Corp. Toronto,ON $646.8 million 1,200 41 51 eSolutions Furniture (Bestar-Bush) Sherbrooke, ON $280 million 850 74 66 Alexandria Moulding Alexandria, ON $150 million 500 83 Not ranked EBSU Group Saint-Louis-deGonzague, QC $128 million 600 96 84 Groupe Lacasse Saint-Pie, QC $100 million 400 98 81 Loewen Windows and Doors Steinbach, MB $100 million 700 99 87 Canadel Furniture Inc. Louisville, QC $100 million 600 101 90 Frendel Kitchens Ltd. Mississauga, ON $97.8 million 170 112 104 Krug Inc. Kitchener, ON Kitchener, ON $80 million 500 113 101 Elran Furniture Ltd. Pointe-Claire, QC $80 million 420 118 110 Olon Industries Georgetown, ON $75 million 600 122 139 Elias Woodworking & Mfg Ltd. Winkler, MB $74 million 470 126 130 Superior Cabinets Saskatoon, SK $68 million 388 132 133 LivingArt Kitchens Inc. Toronto, ON $63 million (USD) 312 144 136 Artitalia Group Montreal, QC $52.1 million 500 151 145 Artopex Granby, QC $50+ million 500

153 148 Foliot Furniture Saint-Jerome, QC $50 million 400 157 165 Nightingale Corp. Mississauga, ON $50 million 200 170 176 Miralis St. Anaclet, QC $40+ million 270 172 162 Cuisine Idéale Sherbrooke, QC $40 million 250 178 Not ranked Inscape Ltd. Holland Landing, ON $38.7 million 400 180 163 AyA Kitchens and Baths Mississauga, ON $38 million 270 197 182 Durham Furniture Inc. Durham, ON $30.9 million 200 212 207 Laurysen Kitchens Ltd. Stittsville, ON $27+ million 135 230 225 Cartier Kitchens Brampton, ON $23.1 million 120 246 245 Dynamic Furniture Corp. Calgary, AB $20 million 200 247 244 Downsview Woodworking Ltd. Mississauga, ON $20 million 200 262 257 Dutailier Saint-Pie, QC $18 million 150 277 Not ranked Distinctive Wood Products Kitchener,ON $15.6 million 70