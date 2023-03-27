Over 30 Canadian Businesses on FDMC’s Top 300 List for 2022
The 2022 FDMC top 300 revealed that 34 Canadian companies were included on the list, down just four from last year’s list. The list is the woodworking sector’s oldest ranking and includes the largest Canadian and American manufacturers of cabinetry, furniture, architectural millwork, retail fixtures, interior design, windows and doors, components and wood-related work. The rankings are based on sales figures compiled from each company or obtained through research conducted by the Woodworking Network.
A few Canadian companies have been featured on the list for a few years, while for others, it’s their first time being mentioned. Additionally, some businesses have even elevated in their rankings. For example, Ontario’s Teknion Corp. moved up to 25th place in the 2022 ranking compared to the 2021 list which placed the corporation at 27th place. Quebec’s eSolutions Furniture is another company that rose in the ranks from 51st place in 2021 to an impressive 41st place for 2022.
Vancouver’s Metrie Inc., was, once again, Canada’s highest ranking Canadian company on the FDMC list. In 2020, it was placed at just 35th on the list and catapulted to 14th place in 2021 and just two rankings lower at 16th place for 2022. As North America’s largest manufacturer and supplier of solid wood and composite moulding, it’s unsurprising that Metrie Inc. is a national leader in the wood industry. Their statistics boast more than a billion dollars in annual sales and a team of over 1,500 employees.
It’s evident that Canadian companies in the wood industry are maintaining a competitive edge compared to their American competitors. However, with the economic and the sector landscape consistently changing, it’s critical for our country’s leading businesses to continue progressing forward. “Canada is rich in resources and skilled labour, and we must consider competition to help us realize our full productive potential. Competition has the power to drive our productivity forward and benefit Canadian businesses and consumers alike,” states the Government of Canada’s website. To enhance competitiveness, the government urges businesses to:
- Make efficient use of resources: Businesses facing intense competitive pressure are far more likely to utilize their labour and resources more efficiently than companies with less competition
- Focus on Innovation: Healthy competition with the United States encourages businesses to become more innovative and invest in new methods and products to compete with their rivals
- Keep the sector productive: Competition can eliminate low-productivity businesses and ensure high-productivity companies have more ability to thrive
Here is the list of the 34 Canadian companies in the FDMC Top 300 list:
|2022 Ranking
|2021 Ranking
|Canadian Company Name
|Location
|Estimated Annual Sales
|Total employees
|16
|14
|Metrie Inc.
|Vancouver, B.C.
|$1-plus billion
|2,000
|17
|15
|Global Furniture Group
|Downsview,
ON
|$1 billion
|3,500
|19
|17
|Dorel Industries Inc. (Dorel Home)
|Montreal, QC
|$814.3 million
|1,500
|25
|27
|Teknion Corp.
|Toronto,ON
|$646.8 million
|1,200
|41
|51
|eSolutions Furniture (Bestar-Bush)
|Sherbrooke, ON
|$280 million
|850
|74
|66
|Alexandria Moulding
|Alexandria, ON
|$150 million
|500
|83
|Not ranked
|EBSU
|Group Saint-Louis-deGonzague, QC
|$128 million
|600
|96
|84
|Groupe Lacasse
|Saint-Pie, QC
|$100 million
|400
|98
|81
|Loewen Windows and Doors
|Steinbach, MB
|$100 million
|700
|99
|87
|Canadel Furniture Inc.
|Louisville, QC
|$100 million
|600
|101
|90
|Frendel Kitchens Ltd.
|Mississauga, ON
|$97.8 million
|170
|112
|104
|Krug Inc. Kitchener, ON
|Kitchener, ON
|$80 million
|500
|113
|101
|Elran Furniture Ltd.
|Pointe-Claire, QC
|$80 million
|420
|118
|110
|Olon Industries
|Georgetown, ON
|$75 million
|600
|122
|139
|Elias Woodworking & Mfg Ltd.
|Winkler, MB
|$74 million
|470
|126
|130
|Superior Cabinets
|Saskatoon, SK
|$68 million
|388
|132
|133
|LivingArt Kitchens Inc.
|Toronto, ON
|$63 million (USD)
|312
|144
|136
|Artitalia Group
|Montreal, QC
|$52.1 million
|500
|151
|145
|Artopex
|Granby, QC
|$50+ million
|500
|153
|148
|Foliot Furniture
|Saint-Jerome, QC
|$50 million
|400
|157
|165
|Nightingale Corp.
|Mississauga, ON
|$50 million
|200
|170
|176
|Miralis
|St. Anaclet, QC
|$40+ million
|270
|172
|162
|Cuisine Idéale
|Sherbrooke, QC
|$40 million
|250
|178
|Not ranked
|Inscape Ltd.
|Holland Landing, ON
|$38.7 million
|400
|180
|163
|AyA Kitchens and Baths
|Mississauga, ON
|$38 million
|270
|197
|182
|Durham Furniture Inc.
|Durham, ON
|$30.9 million
|200
|212
|207
|Laurysen Kitchens Ltd.
|Stittsville, ON
|$27+ million
|135
|230
|225
|Cartier Kitchens
|Brampton, ON
|$23.1 million
|120
|246
|245
|Dynamic Furniture Corp.
|Calgary, AB
|$20 million
|200
|247
|244
|Downsview Woodworking Ltd.
|Mississauga, ON
|$20 million
|200
|262
|257
|Dutailier
|Saint-Pie, QC
|$18 million
|150
|277
|Not ranked
|Distinctive Wood Products
|Kitchener,ON
|$15.6 million
|70
|283
|Not ranked
|Muskoka Cabinet Co.
|Alfred,ON
|$15 million
|70