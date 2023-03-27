Business

Over 30 Canadian Businesses on FDMC’s Top 300 List for 2022

The 2022 FDMC top 300 revealed that 34 Canadian companies were included on the list, down just four from last year’s list. The list is the woodworking sector’s oldest ranking and includes the largest Canadian and American manufacturers of cabinetry, furniture, architectural millwork, retail fixtures, interior design, windows and doors, components and wood-related work. The rankings are based on sales figures compiled from each company or obtained through research conducted by the Woodworking Network.

A few Canadian companies have been featured on the list for a few years, while for others, it’s their first time being mentioned. Additionally, some businesses have even elevated in their rankings. For example, Ontario’s Teknion Corp. moved up to 25th place in the 2022 ranking compared to the 2021 list which placed the corporation at 27th place. Quebec’s eSolutions Furniture is another company that rose in the ranks from 51st place in 2021 to an impressive 41st place for 2022.

Vancouver’s Metrie Inc., was, once again, Canada’s highest ranking Canadian company on the FDMC list. In 2020, it was placed at just 35th on the list and catapulted to 14th place in 2021 and just two rankings lower at 16th place for 2022. As North America’s largest manufacturer and supplier of solid wood and composite moulding, it’s unsurprising that Metrie Inc. is a national leader in the wood industry. Their statistics boast more than a billion dollars in annual sales and a team of over 1,500 employees.

It’s evident that Canadian companies in the wood industry are maintaining a competitive edge compared to their American competitors. However, with the economic and the sector landscape consistently changing, it’s critical for our country’s leading businesses to continue progressing forward. “Canada is rich in resources and skilled labour, and we must consider competition to help us realize our full productive potential. Competition has the power to drive our productivity forward and benefit Canadian businesses and consumers alike,” states the Government of Canada’s website. To enhance competitiveness, the government urges businesses to:

  • Make efficient use of resources: Businesses facing intense competitive pressure are far more likely to utilize their labour and resources more efficiently than companies with less competition
  • Focus on Innovation: Healthy competition with the United States encourages businesses to become more innovative and invest in new methods and products to compete with their rivals
  • Keep the sector productive: Competition can eliminate low-productivity businesses and ensure high-productivity companies have more ability to thrive

Here is the list of the 34 Canadian companies in the FDMC Top 300 list:

2022 Ranking2021 RankingCanadian Company NameLocationEstimated Annual SalesTotal employees
1614Metrie Inc.Vancouver, B.C.$1-plus billion2,000
1715Global Furniture GroupDownsview,

ON

$1 billion3,500
1917Dorel Industries Inc. (Dorel Home)Montreal, QC$814.3 million1,500
2527Teknion Corp.Toronto,ON$646.8 million1,200
4151eSolutions Furniture (Bestar-Bush)Sherbrooke, ON$280 million850
7466Alexandria MouldingAlexandria, ON$150 million500
83Not rankedEBSUGroup Saint-Louis-deGonzague, QC$128 million600
9684Groupe LacasseSaint-Pie, QC$100 million400
9881Loewen Windows and DoorsSteinbach, MB$100 million700
9987Canadel Furniture Inc.Louisville, QC$100 million600
10190Frendel Kitchens Ltd.Mississauga, ON$97.8 million170
112104Krug Inc. Kitchener, ONKitchener, ON$80 million500
113101Elran Furniture Ltd.Pointe-Claire, QC$80 million420
118110Olon IndustriesGeorgetown, ON$75 million600
122139Elias Woodworking & Mfg Ltd.Winkler, MB$74 million470
126130Superior CabinetsSaskatoon, SK$68 million388
132133LivingArt Kitchens Inc.Toronto, ON$63 million (USD)312
144136Artitalia GroupMontreal, QC$52.1 million500
151145ArtopexGranby, QC$50+ million500
153148Foliot FurnitureSaint-Jerome, QC$50 million400
157165Nightingale Corp.Mississauga, ON$50 million200
170176MiralisSt. Anaclet, QC$40+ million270
172162Cuisine IdéaleSherbrooke, QC$40 million250
178Not rankedInscape Ltd.Holland Landing, ON$38.7 million400
180163AyA Kitchens and BathsMississauga, ON$38 million270
197182Durham Furniture Inc.Durham, ON$30.9 million200
212207Laurysen Kitchens Ltd.Stittsville, ON$27+ million135
230225Cartier KitchensBrampton, ON$23.1 million120
246245Dynamic Furniture Corp.Calgary, AB$20 million200
247244Downsview Woodworking Ltd.Mississauga, ON$20 million200
262257DutailierSaint-Pie, QC$18 million150
277Not rankedDistinctive Wood ProductsKitchener,ON$15.6 million70
283Not rankedMuskoka Cabinet Co.Alfred,ON$15 million70
