Outlook of rural businesses amid the pandemic

With rising vaccination rates and the easing of restrictions, rural Canadian businesses continued to adapt to the effects of the pandemic over the summer. This analysis of the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions, the third quarter of 2021, examines the evolving practices of rural businesses during the pandemic and their expectations for the future.

In the third quarter, 45.1% of rural businesses cited the rising cost of inputs as an obstacle over the next three months. The rising cost of inputs has been cited as the most common short-term obstacle since the first quarter of 2021. The next three most common short-term obstacles rural businesses cited in the third quarter were recruiting skilled employees (37.6%), labour force shortages (33.9%), and cost of insurance (33.1%).

The share of rural businesses that anticipated facing no short-term obstacles rose by 9.0 percentage points from the second quarter to 22.7%.

More than half of rural (58.0%) and urban (60.3%) businesses had implemented environmental practices or had plans to do so within the next 12 months. The most common practices for rural businesses were reducing waste (36.5%), encouraging their employees to adopt environmentally friendly practices (33.2%), and reducing water or energy consumption (26.0%).