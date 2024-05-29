Osborne Wood Products, Inc. Now Offering Edge Banding  

Osborne Wood Products, Inc. is excited to share the release of wooden edge banding. Edge banding is a useful tool in many furniture and DIY projects. It is typically applied to the unfinished edges of particle board or plywood to create a seamless finish.

We have multiple sizes and wood types to choose from, making it simple to find the ideal fit for your build. These wood strips can be finished to match the rest of the piece. All of the edge banding is pre-glued and ready-to-install by applying heat.

Grab edge banding as the finishing touch for your next project! Visit www.osbornewood.com to see the full selection as well as all of the other wooden components needed to complete your custom build.