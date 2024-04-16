Osborne Adds Ten Simple Wood Bracket Designs to Collection  

The most recent expansion of Osborne’s product line includes ten simple wooden bracket designs. These pieces have been carefully crafted in the Osborne Wood Products facility with contemporary styling in mind. The modest designs will beautifully complement spaces that boast a farmhouse aesthetic, but they can also be used in traditional or modern builds. With the right application, these can be utilized in virtually any space. All of these corbels feature a narrow thickness which adds to their minimalist appearance and makes them incredibly versatile. The collection includes plain corbels with simple curves, as well as more detailed designs featuring several carved elements that will provide stunning texture to your project.

These corbels are available in a wide range of unfinished wood species including paint grade and stain grade woods. Like all wooden components from Osborne, the corbels are sanded to 150 grit and ready for you to apply your preferred finish upon receipt. Find these designs and more at www.osbornewood.com.