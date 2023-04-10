Ontario’s EllisDon Manufactures First-Ever 40ft Hybrid Timber Panels

EllisDon, a London, Ontario construction service company has manufactured the first full-scale 40ft Hybrid Timber Floor System (HTFS) at their modular facility in Stoney Creek, ON. Advancing the business as a technological leader, EllisDon utilized cross-laminated limber with steel and concrete to develop prefabricated floor panels that are far more durable, much thinner, and can significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

The company’s Construction Sciences division partnered with the engineers and architects at DIALOG, a North American interior design and architecture firm, and Natural Resources Canada to create the full-scale HTFS. “Floor plates typically comprise approximately 70% of building material utilized in high-rise towers. By focusing our talents and resources on creating more innovative floor plate solutions like this one, we believe that we can make a major dent in the environmental footprint of the built environment in the not-so-distant future,” said Craig Applegath, DIALOG partner, and one of the HTFS project’s key leaders.

Technology That Can Revolutionize the Industry

The floor system allows a 40ft column-free span to build high-rise buildings with a reduced carbon footprint. By incorporating other cutting-edge technologies, such as photovoltaic panels, algae bioreactors, and additional renewable energy resources, the buildings can stand as tall as 105 stories and achieve complete carbon neutrality. “This HTFS will maximize the use of sustainably harvested wood in high-rise construction in the most cost-efficient, energy-efficient, and elegant manner. In doing so, the design will also give occupants access to sustainable, beautiful, exposed natural wood in their spaces,” said Thomas Wu, DIALOG Partner, and structural engineer.

The patented floor system is revolutionary and EllisDon and DIALOG believe it has the potential to transform the construction sector and pave the way for mass timber businesses to participate in large tower structure development. The HTFS patents have been filed in Canada, the United States, the European Union, Australia, and China. Once the patents are approved, the system will require localized authorizations to coincide with specific area code requirements centered around fire and health safety.

“The hybrid panel presents a unique value proposition allowing for carbon sustainability, the ability for offsite prefabrication, and long-span exposed ceilings desired by many commercial tenants,” said Mark Gaglione, P.E., EllisDon’s director of Building and Material Sciences, “We are excited to be working with DIALOG to help make this concept idea a reality as soon as possible.”

EllisDon and DIALOG’s floor panel systems will be shipped to Vancouver at the end of April for the final phase to conduct a full-scale test program. The prototype was also named one of the top “World Changing Ideas” in 2021 by Fast Company magazine.