Ontario’s Economy and Wood Sector: Adapting to New Market Realities

According to an article from Miller Wood Trade Publications, the secondary and value-added wood manufacturing industry in Ontario and beyond has faced a myriad of challenges recently, from climatic setbacks such as forest fires and tornados to economic pressures like mill closures and controlled production outputs. These events have led to a noticeable decrease in certain species like Red Oak and Hard Maple, causing a ripple effect of shortages and price fluctuations.

Particularly affected by these shortages are upper-grade Hard Maple, Red and White Oak, where depleted stocks are becoming increasingly common. Ash, while not as severely impacted, has seen contracted shipments, although it remains one of the more stable woods in the market, with prices holding steady. Aspen’s demand is solid, albeit it faces competition from non-wood alternatives such as plywood and MDF. Similarly, Birch demand is steady, but Basswood struggles due to competition and an excess of kiln-dried inventory.

In terms of exports, Red Oak has seen a downturn since the start of the year, especially in certain regions, and White Oak faces intense competition for quality logs, impacting sawn lumber volumes and leading to thin kiln-dried FAS inventories with rising prices.

The Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) Economics report in September paints a broader picture of an economic slowdown. Canadian GDP showed a slight decrease in the second quarter, with early indications suggesting another decline in the third. Unemployment rates have ticked upward, marking the largest increase outside of the pandemic since the 2008/09 recession. With the global economy losing momentum and domestic challenges like higher interest rates and a slowing labor market, the Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates steady into 2024, with a possible rate cut in the third quarter of that year.

Consumer spending has stalled, and business investment is showing signs of deceleration, while the housing market has cooled off after a temporary boost. These conditions are particularly pronounced in Quebec, where economic growth is expected to slow significantly. Ontario, despite these headwinds, finds some solace in its manufacturing sector, which has shown some resilience.

The manufacturing sector in Ontario has been a relative bright spot, with job gains and a partial offset against weaker spending and investments. Nonetheless, an uptick in manufacturing business closures has been observed, and the housing market revival has been halted due to rate hikes and worsening affordability.

Overall, the challenges facing the secondary and value-added wood manufacturing industry are complex, woven into the wider tapestry of economic trends. While the RBC report underscores the ongoing challenges, businesses within the sector will need to navigate these waters with strategic caution and a close eye on both the market and environmental conditions that continue to evolve.