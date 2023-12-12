Ontario’s Ambitious Housing Plan: Minister Calandra’s Vision for 1.5 Million New Homes

Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Paul Calandra, has detailed an ambitious plan for the province’s housing sector. The goal is to build at least 1.5 million new homes by 2031, a target that requires a collective and strategic approach. This initiative was the central theme at Ontario’s first annual housing forum, where over 75 organizations, including municipal partners, convened to address the challenges and strategies for meeting these housing targets.

The forum’s agenda centered on four main themes: constructing housing-enabling infrastructure, addressing the ‘missing middle’ housing gap, ensuring housing accessibility for all Ontarians, and leveraging innovative solutions like modular housing. This collaborative event served not only as a discussion platform but also as a stage for Minister Calandra to introduce the province’s direction in housing to key stakeholders.

Minister Calandra acknowledged the headwinds facing the housing sector, such as high interest rates, labor shortages, and rising costs of building materials. These factors compound the challenge of increasing housing supply at a rapid pace. The insights gained from the forum will directly influence Ontario’s next housing supply action plan, focusing on practical and innovative solutions to overcome these obstacles.

A noteworthy aspect of the government’s strategy is the development of a modular housing framework. This approach is seen as a solution to both meet the rapid construction needs and position Ontario as a leader in innovative housing construction. A transparent Request for Qualification process will be utilized to identify and pre-qualify companies interested in modular housing construction, streamlining the selection of qualified builders.

The Ford government is showing a proactive stance in addressing the housing crisis. The government’s commitment is evident in its efforts to implement recommendations from Ontario’s Housing Affordability Task Force and to develop new housing legislation. Minister Calandra emphasized the need for a more ambitious approach and a strong partnership with municipalities, especially in prioritizing density near transit areas.

The housing forum and the government’s subsequent actions represent a significant step in resetting Ontario’s housing agenda, particularly in the wake of controversies such as the Greenbelt scandal. The focus now is on reviewing past decisions, ensuring inclusive housing policies, and preparing for the next phase of housing legislation.