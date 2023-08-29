Ontario Unveils $1.2 Billion Building Faster Fund to Accelerate Housing Projects

LONDON, August 23, 2023 – The Ontario government is doubling down on its commitment to address the housing shortage and bolster public services by introducing a groundbreaking initiative and expanding municipal powers. Premier Doug Ford unveiled the new Building Faster Fund and announced the expansion of strong mayor powers during the 2023 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference held in London.

Building Faster Fund to Boost Housing Initiatives

Ontario’s ambitious housing goals are set to receive substantial support through the newly established Building Faster Fund. With an allocation of $1.2 billion over a span of three years, the fund is aimed at incentivizing municipalities to meet or exceed their housing targets by 2031. This financial backing will aid municipalities in covering housing-enabling infrastructure expenses and other associated costs that facilitate community growth.

Premier Ford highlighted the pivotal role of these measures in accelerating home construction: “With these new measures, we’re supporting municipalities and giving them the tools they need to build more homes faster to tackle the affordability crisis that’s pricing too many people, especially young families and newcomers, out of the dream of home ownership.”

The fund operates on a performance-based model, allowing municipalities to qualify for funding based on their progress towards the provincial housing targets. An annual target attainment of 80% makes municipalities eligible for a share of the fund in proportion to their contribution to the overarching goal of constructing 1.5 million homes. Municipalities surpassing their targets will receive additional financial incentives, further incentivizing effective housing initiatives.

Strong Mayor Powers and Expanding Eligibility

To amplify housing development and align with the goal of creating at least 1.5 million homes by 2031, the Ontario government is extending strong mayor powers to an additional 21 municipalities. This expansion aims to streamline administrative processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and expedite the realization of key municipal-provincial projects like housing, transit, and infrastructure.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark, emphasized the urgency of this action: “There is an urgent need to get more homes built quickly across Ontario. By providing additional financial resources to our municipal partners as well as strong mayor powers to help speed up the approvals process, our government is acting decisively to tackle Ontario’s housing supply crisis and build the homes our residents need and deserve.”

This extension, effective from October 31, 2023, supplements the existing 28 municipalities already possessing strong mayor powers through municipal housing pledges. Municipalities with populations projected to reach 50,000 or more by 2031, and which commit to meeting their provincial housing targets, will now also gain access to the Building Faster Fund.

The Ontario government’s comprehensive approach to housing development is further demonstrated by its engagement with municipal representatives and key stakeholders. A Housing Forum, scheduled for November 2023 in Toronto, will facilitate discussions on the Housing Supply Action Plan, illustrating the government’s commitment to collaboration and constructive dialogue.

The 2023 AMO conference serves as a platform for municipal officials and the Ontario government to join forces in devising solutions to contemporary challenges. The conference encapsulates over 60 sessions and workshops, fostering dynamic discussions reflecting the diverse responsibilities and priorities of municipalities.