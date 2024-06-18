Ontario Providing More Than $6 Million to Train Over 1,000 Carpenters

VAUGHAN — The Ontario government is investing more than $6 million through the Skills Development Fund (SDF) to support two innovative projects that will train over 1,000 carpenters in Vaughan and across Ontario. This brings Ontario’s total investment in skills development training through SDF to nearly $1.1 billion.

“Our plan to keep rebuilding Ontario’s economy starts with investing in workers so they can find better jobs with bigger paycheques right here in our province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “By helping workers train for jobs in fast-growing sectors like carpentry, we’re also ensuring employers have the workers they need to continue growing their businesses and investing in Ontario’s economy.”

With approximately 1,200 carpentry vacancies across Ontario, these projects will train over 1,000 jobseekers in highly in-demand carpentry fields facing acute labour shortages.

The first project, managed by the Carpenters’ Regional Council (CRC), is receiving over $5.5 million to train over 750 jobseekers and apprentices with a combination of on-the-job training and in-class learning, including preparing for their Certificate of Qualification Red Seal exam.

The second project, led by the College of Carpenters and Allied Trades (CCAT), is receiving $894,824 to deliver upskilling programs up to 312 jobseekers in carpentry skills related to formwork and scaffolding, which are essential in non-residential construction and which are also experiencing an acute labour shortage across Ontario.