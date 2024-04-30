Ontario Moving Ahead with Plan to Build More Modular Homes

In a significant stride toward addressing the housing supply crisis, Ontario is taking forward-looking steps to enhance the production of modular homes across the province. Associate Minister of Housing, Rob Flack, emphasized the government’s commitment to this innovative solution: “As part of our government’s continued action to cut red tape and help more Ontario families find a home to own, we are moving forward with the next steps in our plan to build more modular homes.”

Flack outlined the benefits of modular housing, noting its potential to significantly ease the housing supply shortage. “Modular housing will be an important part of the solution to Ontario’s housing supply crisis by building high-quality homes of all types that are manufactured at scale off-site, providing the opportunity to build more homes faster and at a lower cost,” he said. This method is set to revolutionize how homes are built in Ontario, focusing on affordability and efficiency.

The provincial government plans to collaborate closely with modular housing developers and providers to enhance this initiative. Flack stated, “Through this next phase, we will be working with modular housing developers and providers to gather practical and technical insights about construction costs, timelines, economies of scale, regional differences and supply chains to inform further actions to deploy modular housing in Ontario.” This includes extensive outreach to firms across Ontario, Canada, and North America, aiming to refine the provincial strategy for modular housing.

Addressing the bureaucratic challenges often associated with new developments, Flack highlighted the proactive steps being taken: “We hear from municipalities and homebuilders that red tape is the biggest barrier to getting shovels in the ground. We continue to listen and recognize the struggles our municipal partners are facing and we are taking decisive action to remove these obstacles, including by working with both municipalities and the federal government.” This commitment to regulatory reform is intended to facilitate quicker development processes and support municipalities struggling with housing supply issues.

This proactive push towards modular housing promises multiple benefits, including faster home construction, cost reductions, and enhanced housing affordability. It underscores Ontario’s commitment to supporting home-grown industries that contribute to the provincial economy by providing quality jobs. Flack expressed optimism about the sector’s potential impact: “This is an exciting opportunity to gain valuable information about modular housing and to learn more as we look to inform provincial action and support for our modular housing strategy.”