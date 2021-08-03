Ontario Manufacturing Sector to Benefit from New Training Program

As part of the $115 million Skills Development Fund, the Government of Ontario has announced an investment of $690,000 to provide a new, free training program to 260 manufacturing employees around the province to upgrade productivity, health, and safety in the workplace, and supply chain strength. Administered by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), eligible manufacturing job roles will be enhanced via training to help the sector adapt and adopt new processes, equipment, and operations to take on new and ongoing challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown us the importance of adapting quickly to meet unexpected challenges,” says Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Workers on our assembly lines have demonstrated resiliency and kept factories running so that families can continue to get food for their kids, furniture for their homes, and other necessary items. This investment will help vital workers gain the skills they need so they can confidently face new challenges and continue to thrive.”

The program is available to eligible Ontario employees at any manufacturing business at no cost. Courses will be offered in-person and/or virtually depending on the employer and/or employee preference.

