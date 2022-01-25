Ontario Invests $90M to Attract Young People to Skilled Trades Careers

Ontario is investing an additional $90 million over three years to further promote skilled trades to young people. This investment responds to the Apprenticeship Youth Advisors report, including several recommendations to help solve the shortage of skilled workers Ontario currently faces. The funding will help attract more students to rewarding and lucrative careers in the trades and ensure employers have the workers they need to grow their businesses and drive our economy.

Details were shared by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, at GP Bikes in Whitby.

“When you have a job in the skilled trades, you have a job for life,” said Minister McNaughton. “Ontario’s trades are the backbone of our economy. More young people need to know that a job in the trades opens doors to bigger paycheques, with a pension and benefits. The trades can be their ticket to building a better life, strong family, and a stronger community for us all.”

As part of the announcement, the government is also investing an additional $2.9 million, for a total of $20 million annually, to expand the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) and provide more opportunities for students. The OYAP now has 63 recruiters across more than 800 schools so that students can learn about the skilled trades at a younger age.

“Our government is equipping students with the job and life skills that will help them gain access to meaningful and well-paid employment,” said Minister Lecce. “We have introduced a new math curriculum that focuses on financial literacy, coding, and entrepreneurship while expanding the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program so that young people have a direct pipeline to good jobs in the skilled trades.”

By 2025, it is estimated that as many as one in five jobs in Ontario will be in the skilled trades, but the average age of people entering the trades is 29. At the same time, a third of tradespeople are nearing retirement, meaning the province is projected to face a shortfall of 100,000 construction workers over the decade.

To encourage employers to take on more apprentices, the province’s investments in achievement incentives and pre-apprenticeship training will increase to over $77 million annually, starting in 2022-2023. The achievement incentive will also focus on hiring apprentices from underrepresented groups, including women, BIPOC people, newcomers, Francophones, and people with disabilities. Pre-apprenticeship program participants can also receive living allowances for costs like rent and childcare.

“The skilled trades offer young people well-paying, satisfying jobs with great potential for growth,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “We want youth and their families to be aware of these opportunities when considering their post-secondary options. Through this investment, the government is helping young Ontarians to more easily find pathways towards these worthwhile, in-demand careers.”

These initiatives bring the government’s total investment in the province’s Skilled Trades Strategy to approximately $1.5 billion between 2020 and 2024. They build on the government’s ongoing efforts to attract, support, and protect workers, making Ontario the top place in the world to work, live and raise a family.

“On behalf of the Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), we commend the ongoing commitment of Minister Monte McNaughton to strengthening career-building opportunities in the skilled trades,” said Joseph Mancinelli, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager of Central and Eastern Canada. “With a significant focus on empowering our future workforce, it is imperative that we work collaboratively to enhance education and exposure into the skilled trades at an early age and highlight the vast opportunities and benefits of this viable career path. These strategic investments in Ontario’s workforce will continue to advance innovative outreach, training, and mentorship programs to respond to growing labour demands and spur economic development throughout the province.”