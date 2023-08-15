Ontario Invests $3.6 Million to Promote Construction Careers for Women and Youth

ETOBICOKE, August 08, 2023 – The Ontario government is making a substantial investment of $3.6 million to empower over 2,200 women and young individuals across the province to embark on rewarding and well-compensated careers in the construction trades. Spearheaded by the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario (PBCTCO), these pioneering initiatives encompass free programs aimed at boosting female representation in the sector, providing online training tools and exclusive job prospects for jobseekers, and granting high school seniors an immersive experience of transformative careers within the construction industry.

Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, Monte McNaughton, expressed the government’s commitment to equipping individuals with transformative opportunities: “Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government will continue to invest in training programs that spread life-changing opportunity to anyone who wants a hand up to a bigger paycheque and a better life. We are proud to support these new projects that help women and young people enter the trades and find purpose-driven careers.”

While the construction industry stands as one of the province’s most in-demand sectors, the participation of women remains at a low five percent, limiting their access to a lucrative field. In response, the first project led by PBCTO targets the empowerment of 700 tradeswomen. Through leadership development, communication enhancement, health and safety training, and networking opportunities, this initiative aims to propel women into rewarding careers within the industry. The project also involves establishing a speaker’s bureau, pairing tradeswomen with speaking engagements at schools, employment agencies, trade shows, and events to inspire and attract more women to the skilled trades.

Marc Arsenault, Business Manager at PBCTCO, conveyed appreciation for the Ontario government’s support in advancing these vital projects: “These projects, while all unique, together focus on developing the workforce of the future and expanding opportunities within the skilled trades for equity-seeking groups. As we move forward, this investment supports a fact-based approach to workforce development that will create opportunities for more Ontarians to embark on a great career to build the province we live in.”

The second endeavor concentrates on providing 1,500 individuals with online resources and training tools, facilitating exploration of various skilled trades, fostering core skill development, and connecting them with apprenticeship possibilities aligned with their chosen professions, all while establishing direct connections with local employers. Those interested in discovering unionized career avenues in the skilled trades can access further information at www.ctaontario.ca/explore.

In addition, PBCTCO’s Tomorrow’s Trades program is making a return, offering 60 grade 12 students in London and Ottawa hands-on learning encounters, exclusive access to high-profile construction projects, and comprehensive training to prepare them for transformative roles within the industry.

Funded through the government’s Skills Development Fund—an initiative exceeding $700 million—these projects exemplify the government’s commitment to forging pathways that bridge jobseekers with the necessary skills and training for fulfilling and locally-rooted careers.