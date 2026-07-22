Ontario Invests $3.3 Million in Ontario Truss & Wall Expansion

The Ontario government is investing more than $3.3 million in Ontario Truss & Wall to expand production of made-in-Ontario wood building materials and support growing construction demand.

The funding, provided through the Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program, will support the addition of automated manufacturing equipment and 20,000 square feet of facility space. The expansion is expected to increase the company’s production capacity by nearly 70 per cent.

The project will create 13 jobs, retain 50 existing positions and support an estimated 100 additional jobs in the surrounding region.

Ontario Truss & Wall, established in 1982 in Foxboro, manufactures and resells wood building products for residential, commercial and agricultural construction. The company is completing an $11 million expansion intended to improve production efficiency, increase capacity and grow revenues.

“Ontario’s forest sector businesses have manufactured high-quality construction materials for generations, establishing our province as a forest product leader in the G7,” said Kevin Holland, Ontario’s associate minister of forestry and forest products. “Under our forest sector roadmap, our government is accelerating sector productivity to help build homes and businesses faster and more affordably with Ontario wood.”

The province said the automated equipment will help Ontario Truss & Wall reduce production costs, improve product quality and broaden its market reach. Increased output is also expected to strengthen regional forestry supply chains by generating additional demand for harvesting, hauling and transportation services.

The investment forms part of Ontario’s Roadmap to Protecting Ontario’s Forest Sector, a 10-year strategy released on April 28. The plan focuses on productivity, regulatory modernization, forest inventory improvements and the adoption of advanced technologies intended to expand access to domestic and international markets.

As of July 2026, Ontario had approved close to $98 million through the Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program. The province said the funding has helped secure approximately $540 million in additional private and external investment.

Recent projects supported through Ontario’s forest sector programs include sawmill productivity improvements, biofuel commercialization and an upgrade at an oriented strand board manufacturing facility.

Ontario’s forest sector generates almost $21 billion in annual business revenue and supports nearly 155,000 jobs, according to the provincial government.