Ontario Investing Over $3.6 Million to Train Workers in Hamilton

Investment will train up to 3,800 workers for in-demand jobs in the skilled trades

HAMILTON — The Ontario government is investing over $3.6 million through the Skills Development Fund (SDF) in four training projects and one building expansion project in Hamilton. These investments will provide free training for up to 3,800 apprentices, journeypersons and jobseekers, preparing them for careers in in-demand jobs such as millwright, welding and electrical trades.

“Our government is giving workers in Hamilton the support and skills training they need to find good-paying, in-demand jobs,” said Premier Doug Ford. “By continuing to invest in our Skills Development Fund, including the brand-new SDF capital stream, we’re also helping build up Ontario’s labour force so we can support provincial businesses and attract new investment, better jobs and bigger paycheques for Ontario workers.”

The funding announced today goes to the following training and capital projects:

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 105 is receiving $2,388,405 for two training projects to help a total of 80 unemployed or underemployed, disadvantaged or underrepresented people gain entry-level electrical skills and safety training as well as Red Seal electricians looking to upskill and obtain their welding certificate in Hamilton and the surrounding area.

United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1916 (operating as Millwright Local 1916) is receiving $797,953 for a project to provide 125 millwrights, apprentices and journeypersons with training on the latest technology used on jobsites, including on optical levels and shaft alignment lasers. Training will also be provided to jobseekers, youth, women, recent immigrants and Indigenous peoples in Hamilton as well as Grey, Bruce, Brant and Waterloo counties.

International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers Local 736 is receiving $178,460 for a project to help up to 50 ironworker apprentices, journeypersons, jobseekers, women, Indigenous peoples, youth and others gain welding skills and to support the purchase and outfitting of four new welding booths at the Local 736 training facility.

United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 1916 (operating as Millwright Local 1916) is receiving $248,338.86 for a project to build a new mezzanine level to improve Local 1916's existing training centre in Hamilton. This will increase available training space by 15 to 20 per cent, growing Local 1916's capacity for apprenticeship programs and training certifications for safety training and technical and leadership skills, including for welding and optical and laser alignment. Up to 3,545 members are expected to benefit from the increased training capability over the next six years in construction millwright and industrial mechanic trades. This will include women and Indigenous peoples in Hamilton.

“As Ontario continues to grow, we need to attract more people into the skilled trades,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Our government has achieved impressive results for workers and jobseekers by working closely with labour and industry partners.”

Over the next decade, more than 500,000 additional workers will be needed in skilled trades-related occupations in Ontario. These skilled jobs are needed more than ever as Ontario moves forward with our plan to build more homes, highways and other key infrastructure across the province. The government is investing in the skilled trades with training, new equipment and new facility construction and renovations. These enhanced training centres will help thousands of additional workers get the training they need to get better jobs and ensure employers can find the skilled workers they need.