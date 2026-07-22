Dream Billiards Sports Bar and Eatery Inc. has been fined $25,000 for illegally importing billiard table legs made from a protected rosewood species without the required permit.

The Barrie, Ontario, company pleaded guilty on July 7, 2026, in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to one offence under subsection 6(2) of the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act, commonly known as WAPPRIITA.

The fine will be paid to the federal Environmental Damages Fund, which directs money collected through environmental fines, penalties and court orders toward projects that repair environmental damage or benefit the environment.

The case began in February 2025, when the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a shipment from India in Mississauga, Ontario. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers inspected the shipment, which was destined for Dream Billiards, and found 119 billiard table legs made from exotic wood.

Laboratory testing identified the material as rosewood from the Dalbergia genus. Dalbergia species are listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES. International shipments involving Appendix II species require appropriate documentation, including an export permit from the country of origin.

Dream Billiards did not have the required permit. Enforcement officers detained the shipment, and the rosewood table legs were subsequently forfeited to the Crown.

The case underscores the need for Canadian wood product importers, furniture manufacturers and component buyers to verify the species contained in imported products and confirm that all required CITES permits are in place. The regulations apply not only to raw timber but also to finished products, components and derivatives made from protected species.

Canadian sourcing options are available within the billiard table sector. Canada Billiard & Bowling Inc., founded in 1973, manufactures pool tables and custom products in Quebec and describes itself as Canada’s largest manufacturer and distributor of billiard tables and accessories.

Palason Billiards, founded in Montreal in 1975, operates a manufacturing plant in Lachine, Quebec, where it produces Palason-branded billiard tables, snooker tables and other game-room products.

Playmore Games is a Canadian-owned and operated billiards supplier with locations in Alberta and distribution across Canada. Their Playmore-branded tables are built using materials such as Canadian maple and North American oak, providing another domestic sourcing option for Canadian buyers seeking billiard tables manufactured in Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers inspect wood product shipments to confirm that trade involving CITES-listed species is legal, documented and sustainable. The controls are intended to prevent international commerce from contributing to the overexploitation of vulnerable plant and animal species.