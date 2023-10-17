Ontario Backs Carpentry Training for Thunder Bay’s Indigenous Communities

In a decisive move to empower the Indigenous communities of Thunder Bay, the Ontario government has green-lighted in-class apprenticeship training for carpentry under the aegis of Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services (KKETS). This initiative marks a significant step toward equipping job seekers from the nine Matawa First Nations with the requisite skills to embark on fulfilling and well-remunerated careers in the skilled trades, right in the vicinity of their homes.

Premier Doug Ford emphasized the expansive potential of the KKETS training programs in bridging the gap between First Nations communities and lucrative, in-demand jobs in the skilled trades sector. This initiative resonates with the broader governmental vision of nurturing a competent workforce across Northern Ontario and the entire province, aimed at propelling the ambitious infrastructure projects encompassing homes, schools, hospitals, and roads, critical to the province’s flourishing landscape.

The training delivery agreement, hailed as historic, is tailored to ensure accessibility for the Matawa First Nations communities, including five communities where access is contingent on air travel and winter roads. This strategic move to eliminate transportation hurdles aligns with the government’s ethos of facilitating First Nations communities’ entry into rewarding skilled trades careers, thereby contributing to the monumental infrastructure undertakings unfurling in Northern Ontario.

Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, articulated the government’s resolute commitment to enveloping First Nations communities with holistic support. He underscored the essence of today’s announcement as a harbinger of in-person apprenticeship training opportunities, enabling the community members to pursue gratifying careers within their communities. This is envisioned as a cornerstone in the ongoing collaborative endeavors with Indigenous communities in the Northwest, unlocking avenues for multi-generational local prosperity.

KKETS inaugurated the in-class training this Fall, extending the training outreach to a spectrum of First Nations communities including Aroland, Constance Lake, Long Lake #58, Ginoogaming, Eabametoong, Marten Falls, Neskantaga, Nibinamik, and Webequie First Nations. The initiative is buoyed by labor market transfer agreements between the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, lauded the initiative as a pathway to well-paying careers replete with pensions and benefits, under the stewardship of Premier Ford. The project’s approval is envisaged as a catalyst for propelling more First Nations communities in Northern Ontario toward the jobs of tomorrow.

Voices from the KKETS board of directors, community leadership, and the Matawa First Nations resonate with gratitude and optimism. Dave Neegan, Executive Director of KKETS, Ron Wesley, President of KKETS Board, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation, each expressed their anticipation in addressing housing needs and building capacity within their communities, thanks to the support from the Province of Ontario. This endeavor is not merely a training program; it’s a robust step toward self-sufficiency, sustainable growth, and improving the quality of life for the members of Matawa First Nations communities.