Ontario Announces Minimum Wage Increase to $17.20 Effective October 2024

The Ontario government has declared an increase in the minimum wage to $17.20 per hour, starting October 1, 2024. This 3.9% hike, rooted in the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustments, positions Ontario with the second-highest minimum wage in Canada, closely trailing British Columbia’s $17.40 per hour. Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, David Piccini, emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the financial well-being of nearly one million workers across the province, underlining the broader aim of making Ontario an optimal place for living, working, and raising families.

This wage adjustment is a direct outcome of the Working for Workers Act, 2024, marking the government’s fourth initiative under this banner, which has introduced a series of worker protections and benefits. These measures include safeguarding restaurant and hospitality workers from wage deductions related to customer walkouts, supporting injured workers more robustly, and eliminating the requirement for Canadian work experience in job postings, a pioneering move in the nation.

Based on data from 2023, there were 935,600 workers earning at or just below the new minimum wage threshold, signifying a significant impact on the workforce, particularly in the retail trade and accommodation and food services sectors, which constitute 35% and 24% of this demographic, respectively.

With the CPI having risen by 3.9%, resulting in a 65 cents hourly increase to the minimum wage, Ontario’s strategy reflects a deliberate effort to align wage growth with the cost of living, thereby offering a tangible boost to workers’ paychecks. This adjustment also promises a meaningful annual increase in income for full-time workers at the minimum wage rate, highlighting the government’s approach to economic fairness and stability in the labor market.