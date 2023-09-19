Ontario and Canada Join Forces to Boost Senior Housing in Little Current

The Ontario government, in collaboration with the federal government, is investing in the creation of affordable senior housing in Little Current on Manitoulin Island. The initiative involves funding from the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative.

Fielding Place, a newly constructed senior’s facility with 12 units, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, will benefit from this investment. Three of the 12 units are funded by the SSRF, and two are fully accessible. Each unit comes equipped with kitchen appliances, air conditioning, in-suite laundry, private patios, and ample storage. This housing complex offers convenience, as it is located near waterfront parks, local shops, banking facilities, and community activities.

The Ontario government is providing over $1.6 million through the SSRF and an additional $821,180 through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative, in partnership with the Government of Canada, to support the creation of affordable senior housing units in Fielding Place.

The Grand Opening of Fielding Place, which consists of three pods, each containing four units dedicated to seniors from the community, took place at 5 Park Street. Ten units are one-bedroom, while two are designed as accessible two-bedroom units. Construction was completed in July 2023, and the facility will be open to residents by September 1, 2023.

According to the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, “Projects like Fielding Place will help create more safe and affordable homes for senior citizens in Little Current, allowing them to remain close to family and friends and thrive within their community.”

Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, emphasized their commitment to providing suitable housing in Northern Ontario, stating, “Today’s investments through the Social Services Relief Fund and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative will help seniors in the Manitoulin and Sudbury regions find a comfortable, appropriate home near their families and loved ones. We’re going to keep championing the needs of Northern Ontario to ensure no part of the province is left behind.”

In addition to the housing investments, the Ontario government is allocating an extra $202 million annually to homelessness prevention programs, including the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program. This brings Ontario’s total yearly investment in homelessness prevention to nearly $700 million. Specifically, the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board, which provides housing services in Little Current, will receive an increased investment of $1,699,000 through the Homelessness Prevention Program, totaling $2,537,600. This increase in funding is based on an updated formula that considers the unique challenges of delivering homelessness prevention services in Northern Ontario, including the Manitoulin and Sudbury regions.