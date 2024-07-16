Ontario and Alberta Collaborate to Enhance Skilled Labour Mobility

July 05, 2024 – Calgary: The governments of Ontario and Alberta have entered into a significant partnership to improve the recognition of international credentials and post-journeyperson certification, aiming to reduce barriers and fill gaps in the skilled labour market. This collaborative framework is designed to enhance the flow of skilled labour between the two provinces and ensure that Canadian workers are prioritized.

David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development, highlighted the urgent need for skilled trades workers to meet the demands of the province’s growing infrastructure projects, including homes, hospitals, and highways. By working with Alberta, Ontario hopes to share expertise and streamline processes for international credential recognition, thereby facilitating the entry of skilled workers into the market.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Ontario and Alberta focuses on creating a common framework for credential recognition, which would help internationally trained workers get their qualifications recognized more efficiently. This initiative is expected to support labour mobility and address the skilled worker shortage by allowing more workers with verified credentials to pass certifying exams.

Rajan Sawhney, Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education, emphasized that this agreement is a crucial step in addressing Alberta’s skilled labour shortage. By expanding the list of recognized international credentials, Alberta aims to attract more talented individuals and maintain a competitive economy.

The private sector and labour stakeholders have also identified the need for post-journeyperson upgrading courses and certifications. This partnership will help develop these programs, providing additional career advancement opportunities for graduates of apprenticeship programs.